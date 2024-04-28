OU Basketball: Oklahoma Adds LBSU Transfer Guard Jadon Jones
On Sunday afternoon, former Long Beach State guard Jadon Jones announced on Instagram that he will transfer to Oklahoma.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 185 pounds, Jones spent four seasons at LBSU and earned Big West Defensive Player of the Year in 2022.
In his final season at Long Beach State, Jones averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.8 steals and one block per game while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Jones also helped lead LBSU to the NCAA Tournament, where he tallied 10 points, four rebounds and three steals against No. 2-seed Arizona.
The former Big West All-Tournament Team Honoree adds another veteran presence in the Sooners' locker room for Porter Moser and company, as Jones has made 90 starts and appeared in 112 games over the course of his collegiate career.
Jones is the second player to commit to OU out of the transfer portal in the past week, joining former DePaul and Dayton guard Kobe Elvis. Adding the two experienced ball-handlers was important for Moser and company with Otega Oweh, Milos Uzan and Javian McCollum all transferring out of Norman over the offseason.
John Hugley IV also departed from Moser's squad after just one year at Oklahoma and will play at Xavier next season.
Jones adds a solid shooter and defender to a team that shot just 34.5% from beyond the arc in 2023 and lost both Rivaldo Suares and Le'Tre Darthard to graduation.
After missing out on other transfer portal targets like Aaron Scott, Sean Pedulla and Kevin Overton, adding Elvis and Jones became even more important for the Sooners, who needed more veteran guards in the backcourt as the team heads to the SEC.