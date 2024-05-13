OU Basketball: Oklahoma Reveals 2024-25 SEC Opponents
Ready or not, here comes the SEC.
Oklahoma coach Porter Moser faces another roster overhaul and still hasn’t made a visit to the NCAA Tournament.
But the Sooners’ 2024-25 schedule offers no respite.
OU learned its SEC opponents on Monday, and there are highlights aplenty.
With road trips to Tuscaloosa, Fayetteville, Gainesville, Athens, College Station and more, the Sooners’ SEC road slate is daunting.
But no less daunting is a home schedule that includes the likes of Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
OU officially joins the SEC on July 1. Dates (and tipoff times) will be announced later, but Monday revealed enough for now.
Home-and-home series with Missouri, Texas and Texas A&M loom.
So do road trips to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ole Miss.
The Sooners’ home slate consists of dates with Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vandy.
Attendance at Lloyd Noble Center has lagged in recent years, so refreshing the conference home schedule should provide a boost from the home crowd.
Moser is 54-45 in three seasons since replacing Lon Kruger, including a 20-35 mark against Big 12 Conference competition. During Moser’s stay in Norman, the Big 12 has emerged as college basketball’s best conference.
But the SEC has also elevated the sport of basketball, placing seven teams in the NCAA Tournament field last season.
In 2023-24, Tennessee was 27-9, Auburn 27-8, South Carolina 26-8, Kentucky 23-10, Alabama and Florida 24-12, A&M 21-15, Mississippi State 21-14, Ole Miss 20-12 and Georgia 20-17.
Only Arkansas (16-17), Vandy (9-23) and Mizzou (8-24) had losing records.
Since the beginning of the 2018-19 season, the Sooners are 13-2 against SEC competition, according to an OU press release. OU is 241-194 all-time record against its future SEC opponents.
According to the SEC scheduling matrix, SEC teams play all 15 opponents at least once in league play between Jan. 4 and March 8. This year's SEC Tournament will be held March 12-16 in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.