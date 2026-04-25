Oklahoma Notches Series Victory Over Georgia Behind Strong Outing From Miali Guachino

NORMAN — Oklahoma clinched a series victory over Georgia behind a strong showing from Miali Guachino in the circle.

The sophomore right-hander allowed three hits in the first three innings, but quickly settled in.

After allowing Georgia’s only run of the game in the third inning, Guachino retired 12-straight batters to settle things down.

Guachino struck out six and allowed four hits and one walk, which paired perfectly with homers from Kendall Wells and Ella Parker to give the Sooners a 3-1 win on Saturday at Love’s Field.

"(Guachino attacked) the zone. Her mindset was there," OU coach Patty Gasso said after the win. "You could see her focus throughout, whether she was down 3-0 or 2-2. Just really, really attacking and ahead of a lot of counts, which we love."

Final Box Score | OU Stat

No. 1 Oklahoma improved to 45-6 overall with the win and 17-3 in SEC play, while No. 15 Georgia fell to 34-15 on the year and 10-10 in league action.

Oklahoma’s freshman duo at the top of the lineup quickly put the Sooners in front.

Kai Minor laid down a bunt on the first pitch she saw and reached on a throwing error.

Georgia starter Randi Roelling then got in front of Wells 0-2, but after fouling off two pitches, Wells held steady to take three balls and bring the count full.

Forced to put one back over the plate, Roelling made a mistake.

Wells smoked a line drive 241 feet directly into the right field bleachers to put the Sooners up 2-0.

It was the 36th long ball of the year from Wells, which tied her for second all-time for homers in a season in the NCAA record books.

Oklahoma had a chance to add to the lead in the second.

Abby Dayton and Ailana Agbayani reached with one out, but Sydney Barker popped up, then pinch-hitter Kasidi Pickering flew out to end the threat.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

Georgia then cut into the lead in the third.

Second baseman Keirstin Roose started things off with a single, which was followed by a sacrifice bunt so the Bulldogs could move her up 60 feet.

The small ball paid off when designated player Tyler Ellison singled off the wall in center to bring Roose home, but Guachino responded with a pair of popups to end the threat and send OU’s bats back up to the plate with a 2-1 lead.

Wells had another chance to go deep in the third.

She battled Roelling for nine pitches, ultimately falling to an offspeed.

But Ella Parker was waiting on deck.

The junior homered to left to extend OU’s lead to 3-1.

"We’re just so well-rounded," Parker said. "We have a lot of power, obviously, but we also have speed and just knowledge of the game, especially base-running and especially Abby Dayton and Kai Minor. I think it’s kind of tough as a defense to play to our lineup just because we’re so well-rounded."

Guachino retired the side in order in the fourth and the Sooners put another pair of runners on for Pickering, but she lined out back to the circle after eight pitches.

The Oklahoma pitcher worked quickly through the fifth and the sixth innings, and she returned to protect the two-run lead in the seventh.

"My mindset really was just trying to go in there, get ahead and jam them in," Guachino said. "Just get weak contact from them, which I feel like I did. And I think just being in that situation at the end, I had trust in my defense, trust in my pitches, especially coming back 3-0, you just have to trust them through the strike zone and that's exactly what I did."

Guachino allowed a one-out single, but she fired two more strikeouts to close out the game in style.

The Sooners and the Bulldogs will return on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. (ESPNU) in the series finale.