OU Pro Day: Oklahoma QB Casey Thompson's Success Comes From the Usual Family Resilience
NORMAN — Tuesday was a full circle moment for Casey Thompson, and his whole family, really.
Sitting quietly, humbly, in the portable bleachers on the 25-yard line was Charles Thompson, the dad who got this thing rolling so many years ago when he signed with Barry Switzer’s wishbone Sooners in 1986 as a flashy option quarterback out of Lawton.
Nearby in the Everest Training Center stood Charles’ oldest son Kendal Thompson, Casey’s big brother who signed with Oklahoma out of Southmoore as a dual-threat quarterback in 2011.
And on center stage, running and jumping and throwing footballs for NFL scouts at OU’s Pro Day, was young Casey — not so young anymore; he’s hoping to be a 27-year-old rookie come fall.
“Yeah, I mean, everything came full circle,” Casey Thompson said after his nearly three-hour workout. “Just being able to start growing up here in Oklahoma City, you know, in Moore, 15 miles from Norman, and just being able to go around the country and then end up back here — like I said, it was definitely destined.“
To be a quarterback named Thompson in Oklahoma means to endure struggles — and overcome them.
Charles had the world on a string as an 18-year-old redshirt freshman — playing at a college football blue blood for a hall of fame coach, replacing a national champion quarterback, even enjoying his own slogan and signature look: a headband around his neck emblazoned with the Lakota words “Hanta Yo,” meaning, “Clear the way.”
But an FBI campus drug sting, some orange coveralls and a Sports Illustrated cover altered his football trajectory, sending him to federal prison and eventually Wilberforce, OH, where he won an NAIA national championship.
Kendal became a Sooner because he wanted to finish what his dad started, and getting his degree from OU allowed him to accomplish a big part of that. But on the field, Kendal redshirted in 2011 and didn’t play in 2012, then suffered a broken foot in training camp in 2013. He played in two games that season, then with Trevor Knight returning from his Sugar Bowl conquest and Baker Mayfield transferring in from Texas Tech, Thompson transferred to Utah, where he lost the starting job in camp, came off the bench to beat UCLA, then was benched against Oregon State. Later that season, he suffered a torn ACL, ending his college career.
Casey’s journey included many such detours, injuries and obstacles.
His dad and brother only combined to transfer twice. Casey transferred once in high school (Southmoore to Newcastle), then hit the portal three times in college (Texas to Nebraska to Florida Atlantic to Oklahoma). Casey endured numerous dings and dents as he was up and down the depth chart in Austin before nerve damage in his throwing elbow cost him two games at Nebraska. Three games into his senior year in Boca Raton, Casey suffered a torn ACL and MCL.
So yeah, his journey in college football was trying, and had an all-too-familiar feel.
“Growing up, my older brother Kendal was one of my role models,” Casey said Tuesday. “Just watching the way he prepared and just battled through injuries and adversity. He always put his head down and worked, and he always bounced back no matter what life threw at him. And man, I remember when I was a kid growing up, just looking at him going through those hard things and just seeing how he was, he would always get back up. He trained all day, and he would always just stay focused on his goals and on faith and on family.
“So I didn't know that the Lord would put me in the same situations multiple times — you know, three back-to-back surgeries, three years in a row. And you know, going through different head coaches and different locker rooms. But being able to go through that and stay positive and to literally just be standing where I am today is just a dream come true and a blessing from God.”
His dad found his faith, returned to Oklahoma and became a successful businessman, media personality and youth coach. His brother spent a couple of seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver with Washington and the Rams, and has also returned to Oklahoma City as a successful pharmaceutical salesman and is raising his own family.
Now, Casey is focusing his one shot on getting noticed by the NFL. Tuesday, he reiterated, was a good day.
Thompson officially checked in at 6-foot and 205 pounds. Now 18 months removed from major knee surgery at FAU, he looked quick and agile, lean and explosive He only participated in the two jumps and one agility drill, but went 9-foot, 5-inches in the broad jump and 33 inches in the vertical and clocked a 4.28 in the 10-20-10 shuttle drill.
“The day went pretty good,” he said. “I mean, my hand measurements, my height, weight, arm length, were all personal highs. So, couldn't be happier … about that. My broad jump, 9-5, is one of my best jumps. And then my height-weight was good, over 6-foot, 205. So I was happy about all those. So everything was going perfectly.
“And then just finishing off with some field drills. It’s good to get out and throw to some DBs, do their drills, and then just get with our receivers for a little bit. We had the whole script planned out. And I was just excited to be out here. No. 1, being back healthy. No. 2, having my weight up, and then just being able to move around out here, and kind of just free flow, and just do, you know, what I love to do. So I really enjoyed it. And I think overall, was a good day.”
Thompson’s throwing session was impressive. As the only quarterback, he was tasked with throwing to the OU defensive backs (Dez Malone and Woodi Washington) as well as OU’s only receiver (tight end Jake Roberts), as well as performing in his own showcase.
“Yeah, I mean, I missed a couple (throws),” Thompson said, “but, I mean, I threw probably 30, 40, 50 throws out there, between the DBs and the receivers, and missing less than a few throws is at least over 90 percent on air. So I was pretty happy about that, but I'm real hard on myself. I want to go 100 percent completion, which I think we missed when two of them hit the ground.
“So yeah, I had a lot scripted and I wanted to show off my athleticism, my arm angles, just throwing from different platforms, kind of off-platform throws, and just move around a little bit. So I was happy I got to do that with a tight end and a receiver.”
Odds are long that the NFL will spend a draft pick on a 6-foot quarterback with a history of injuries. But anyone who’s followed the NFL Draft knows it just takes one team, one GM, one scout to make that call.
Thompson is satisfied that he’s done his part.
“Just to get out here and be confident and just, like I said, execute and play the game that I love,” he said. “It was really important for me to get my height and weight right, coming back from multiple injuries, showing that I'm physically healthy. And then being able to go out here and perform as well. So I was excited to be able to jump and to run, you know, a shuttle time and stuff like that.
MORE OU PRO DAY
Trace Ford Proved It to His Haters, the NFL and Himself: "I'm Healthy"
“This is the one of the first few times since, I'd say 2023, running full speed, no knee brace, no leg sleeve, nothing, just out here with shorts and T-shirts. So I was happy about that.”
In 33 career college games, Thompson passed for 5,338 yards and 52 touchdowns with 24 interceptions. He completed 63.5 percent his throws with a passer efficiency rating of 152.4. He also rushed for 10 touchdowns.
“I’ve already played in over 30-some college football games, and had, you 23-24 starts,” he said. “And, we did it in the film room. I had 1,438 snaps, something like that. So over 1,400 snaps, and just being able to be a leader in the quarterback room and with the team.
“And, man, I just — I loved being with these guys last year on Team 130, just being able to be a positive influence, whether it was on Jackson Arnold or Mike Hawkins, you know, on the seniors and the upper classmen. Just building good relationships with the guys in the room and on the football team. And I think if you would ask anybody in the building, they would tell you the same thing. And I'm really thankful for Coach (Brent) Venables for giving me the opportunity to just, one, get back healthy, two, to be able to get faster and stronger under Smitty (Jerry Schmidt), and then three, be able to really just provide leadership for the guys in the room.
“And then for me, I just, I know that God’s will always be done. And if He wants me to take more snaps, I'll be out there taking more snaps. But I can rest at night knowing that I have three years starting in college, and there's really nothing else for me to prove at the college level. Just being able to be healthy and get ready for the next level was the most important thing.”
That’s one element Thompson brings that any NFL team would want on their roster: maturity. He’s seen some things, now, and comes from a family known for its resilience.
He showed those traits in 2024, when he joined his beloved Sooners for one final season but wasn’t healthy enough to play in a game — at least until taking the final snap of the regular season at home, a kneel-down in the blowout upset of Alabama. Thompson took the time to take it all in, but returned to Norman with a business mindset, attacking his rehab and learning the offense and doing whatever he could to help the team.
“Everything was very process-based, and very internally driven,” he said. “So for me, I was competing with myself. I wasn't competing with the outside world. I wasn't worried about the media. I deleted Twitter back in 2019 or ’20 when I was a starting quarterback. So I haven't — I don't get on there and read all the boards and the blogs, and I just try to keep my head down, to focus and just come to work every day.”
Taking that approach despite his inherent obstacles endeared him to his new teammates and his coaches last year.
“Helps a ton,” Hawkins said last fall. “He just has a lot of experience. Like a big brother to you. He just knows what he’s talking about. Like he could go on and on about it in meetings, even out of meetings. So he’s a great guy to have.”
“Oh it’s huge,” NFL-bound linebacker Danny Stutsman said after the Alabama game. “Casey’s a dude, obviously he came here and he knew it was going to be tough to compete for the job but he just said, 'I want to help the team win.'
“And he’s done that. He’s helped those young quarterbacks. If that’s studying film or whatever it is just trying to give them the knowledge that he has. He’s played a lot of football. But I’m so happy for him. Go out there with one snap. He’s been a lifelong Sooner fan. For him to put on that jersey. … I’m sure it means the world to him.”
When Arnold hit the portal for Auburn after the season-finale at LSU and freshman Brendan Zurbrugg soon left for Utah, that left OU with just two quarterbacks on the roster for the bowl game against Navy: Hawkins and Thompson.
Venables said he was impressed by Thompson’s work as Hawkins’ December backup.
“Kind of knocking off the rust,” Venables said leading up to the Armed Forces Bowl. “He actually practiced good the first two practices, having some fun out there.”
That’s also what he did at OU Pro Day, along with getting as much face time as he could with all the NFL personnel assembled in the Everest. That was an important box he wanted to check.
“I think when people get to know my heart and my character, my IQ and my intelligence, you know, I think that I'm able to impress a lot of people,” Thompson said. “I try to stay humble and just stay in my lane. But I try to really excel when it comes to people skills and good conversation and, you know, talking football, talking life, talking about my faith, things I'm passionate about.
“Just being able to relate to different people in the locker room from multiple different backgrounds and different walks of life. You know, people around the building, from the janitor all the way up to the head coach and the CEO. So I'm excited to hopefully get to interview with some teams and, you know, sit down and interview with them and just really talk football, because I think one of my best assets is my mind, for sure.”
“Man, I just I'm really thankful to all the OU coaches, Coach Venables, everyone on the staff, and I'm thankful for my dad and my brother Kendal’s relationships as well, growing up, to be able to help land me back in the place where I am today.”