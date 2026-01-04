Oklahoma Earns TE Pledge From the Transfer Portal

The Oklahoma Sooners have added to their offense for 2026.

The University of Florida's Hayden Hansen — who has one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer — announced his commitment to Oklahoma via his Twitter account.

The 6-8 270-pounder started 33 consecutive games at Florida. Last season he had 30 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns. In three seasons at Florida, he had 57 catches for 611 yards and five touchdowns.

Hansen is known as a bruising, blocking tight end — something Sooner tight ends struggled with in 2025. He also brings consistency. He has played at least 12 games every season since 2023 for the Gators and provided a glimpse of stability within the shaky tenure of now former Florida head coach Billy Napier.

Hansen, a redshirt senior in 2026, is from Weatherford, TX just west of Ft. Worth down I-20. He was a three-star recruit per 247Sports out of Weatherford High School. Hansen chose Florida over Colorado and Washington State, among others.

He was ranked as the No. 139 overall prospect in the 247Sports Network's portal player rankings.

Next to retaining talents like John Mateer and Isaiah Sategna on offense, rebuilding the tight end room is a must for Sooners general manager Jim Nagy.

Jaren Kanak's eligibility was extinguished when Oklahoma was eliminated by Alabama in the College Football Playoff. Other tight ends like Kaden Helms and Carson Kent have left the program via the transfer portal.

In 2025, Kanak's abilities as a pass catcher masked the decay of the tight end room — a decay that had festered since the days of Mark Andrews and Brayden Willis. Despite Kanak's play, which earned him Third Team All-SEC honors, the tight end was anything but a strength within the Sooner offense.

Oklahoma tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

This comes a few days after the reported firing of Sooner tight end coach Joe Jon Finley following a five-season stint with is alma mater. It is unclear who Oklahoma is targeting, but there are some names that garner interest due to program ties.

Oklahoma is also recruiting Colorado State tight end Rocky Beers per On3. Beers is the younger brother of current Sooner women's basketball center Raegan Beers.