OU Softball: Oklahoma Sweeps Houston Behind Another Stellar Outing From Kierston Deal
NORMAN — Kierston Deal’s continued development will provide Oklahoma a massive boost in the postseason.
The sophomore left-hander took the circle on Sunday to close out the Sooners’ series against Houston, and she pitched another gem.
Deal allowed just three baserunners all afternoon and struck out 10 Cougar batters to cap off another dominant showing.
With Deal in command, OU strolled to a 5-0 victory to close out the No. 2-ranked Sooners’ sweep of Houston at Love’s Field.
"The pitching performance today was dominating," Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said after the game.
Deal opened the game with a pair of first inning strikeouts, getting the momentum rolling for Oklahoma’s offense.
Alyssa Brito opened the scoring with a two-RBI triple in the first inning, which was her second triple of the weekend.
OU (42-4, 18-3 Big 12) got another aboard when Kinzie Hansen walked, but the Sooners had to wait until the second inning to deal more damage.
Alynah Torres and Tiare Jennings both reached on walks, bringing Coleman to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the second to put more pressure on the Cougars (23-23, 3-18).
She appeared to line out to Houston left fielder Lair Beautae, but Beautae bobbled the ball and eventually dropped it, allowing both Torres and Jennings to score.
OU had a pair of baserunners in the third inning, but the real chance to land a knockout punch came in the fourth.
Ella Parker reached on an error, and Jayda Coleman and Kasidi Pickering walked to load the bases for Hansen with two outs.
Hansen fouled a pitch off before grounding out to end the threat.
Deal’s no-hitter bid ended in the fifth inning with Bree Cantu’s one-out single, but the sophomore left-hander was unfazed.
She responded with a strikeout and then got Houston to line out to end the inning. Cantu’s single was the first hit Deal had conceded in 10 innings, as she threw a six inning no-hitter against Tulsa in her last outing on Tuesday.
“I think today, it was just kind of going after the hitters," Deal said. "I think working ahead, getting first-pitch strikes and just trusting my defense. I felt like going into Tuesday’s game, I might as well just carry on with throwing pitches and letting my defense work for me.”
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Parker came inches away from hammering her eighth home run of the season.
She doubled off the top of the wall in straightaway center, but the ball came back into play to prevent her from making the trip all the away around the bases.
Parker laughed about the narrow home run miss after the game.
"(I've) got to hit the weight room," she said.
Gasso sent Deal back out into the circle in the seventh to close out the victory. She allowed just one hit in the frame, showing no signs of fatigue, bringing her final line to nine strikeouts, two hits and one walk allowed for the entire afternoon.
Deal’s 10 strikeouts tied her career-best mark that which was set earlier in the year on Feb. 17 against Lamar.
Despite finishing 0-for-0 at the plate, Pickering drew four walks for the Sooners. Parker and Brito both finished 2-for-4, closing out a strong weekend top-to-bottom for Oklahoma.
The Sooners return to action on Friday in their final road trip of the season. OU will head to Orlando to take on UCF before closing the regular season with Bedlam at the start of May.