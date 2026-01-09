Former Oklahoma TE Carson Kent Commits to ACC School, per Report

After only one year at Oklahoma, tight end Carson Kent will reportedly play at a different Power Four program in 2026.

Kent, who came to OU from Kennesaw State ahead of the 2025 season, committed to Pittsburgh on Friday, per a report from On3’s Pete Nakos.

BREAKING: Oklahoma transfer TE Carson Kent has signed with Pitt, @PeteNakos reportshttps://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/ALbr5bEePe — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 9, 2026

In 2025, Kent caught three passes for 26 yards. His longest reception went for 13 yards in the Sooners’ 23-6 loss to Texas on Oct. 11.

The 6-4, 247-pound tight end played in 12 of Oklahoma’s 13 games. The only game in which he did not appear was the Sooners’ 24-13 win over Michigan in Week 2.

Kent appeared on 130 offensive snaps in 2025. He posted a 59.5 Pro Football Focus (PFF) offensive grade and also boasted a strong 72.7 pass-blocking grade.

Before enrolling at Oklahoma, Kent spent three seasons at Kennesaw State. His best season with the Owls came in 2024, when Kent caught 18 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns. He started eight games the year before after redshirting as a true freshman in 2022.

Kent will join a Pitt program that went 8-5 in 2025. The Panthers, who compete in the Atlantic Coast Conference, are led by coach Pat Narduzzi, who has been at the helm since 2015.

Kent is one of three tight ends that the Sooners signed from the transfer portal after the 2024 season, along with Will Huggins and John Locke Jr. Huggins, who is now out of eligibility, played in six games for OU in 2025, while Locke’s lone appearance came in the Sooners’ 44-0 win over Kent State.

Read More Oklahoma Sooners

Jason Witten Latest Former NFL Star to Make Jump to College Coaching

Three Takeaways From No. 5 Oklahoma's Loss to No. 18 Ole Miss

Brent Venables Stayed Cool Under Pressure in 2025 to Lead Oklahoma Back to the CFP

Altogether, 24 players from Oklahoma’s 2025 team have entered the transfer portal.

Along with Kent, tight end Kaden Helms entered the transfer portal after the season, and he has since committed to Minnesota. The Sooners will also be without Jaren Kanak — Oklahoma’s primary option at tight end — in 2026, as he is set to graduate from the program.

OU’s tight end room will look much different this year. The Sooners reportedly hired NFL legend and former high school coach Jason Witten to be their next tight ends coach on Thursday. They also gained portal commitments from tight ends Hayden Hansen (Florida) and Rocky Beers (Colorado State).

The portal officially opened on Jan. 2, and it will close on Jan. 16.

OU will look to build on its 2025 season in which it went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners won four games in a row — against Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU — to finish the regular season.

The Sooners will open the 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.