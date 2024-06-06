All Sooners

Recruiting: 2026 Four-Star Quarterback Prospect Names Oklahoma to Final Eight

The Sooners do not yet have a commit in the 2026 class. Coleman passed for over 2,200 yards as a sophomore and led his team to a Florida 3M state semifinal.

NORMAN — National top-25 quarterback prospect Dereon Coleman (2026) named Oklahoma to his final eight.

The high school junior-to-be from Jones High School (Orlando, Fla.) announced his top eight schools in a Thursday morning Tweet. The list included Oklahoma, UCF, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Illinois, Nebraska, TCU and Arkansas. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound Coleman is a composite four-star prospect and the 21st ranked quarterback overall. He reportedly took an unofficial visit to Norman on April 11. 

Coleman led Jones to a 10-4 record and state semifinal appearance while passing for over 2,200 yards and 16 touchdowns. 247Sports’ Andrew Ivens described Coleman as a “quick-twitch passer with a live arm.”

Per 247, Oklahoma does not have a quarterback commit in the 2026 class but has expressed interest in Coleman and Jonas Williams (6-3, 185, Ill.).

