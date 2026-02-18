Did Jennifer Rocha Unlock Something With Oklahoma Pitcher Kierston Deal?

NORMAN — Kierston Deal has been a major piece of Oklahoma's pitching staff over the last four seasons.

Deal has won 27 games during her Sooners' career.

So far this season, though, Deal has struggled, allowing eight earned runs, eight hits and five walks in just three innings across four appearances.

Patty Gasso believes Deal won't take long to turn things around, and Jennifer Rocha is to thank for that.

While Rocha is away from the team to handle a "health matter," the Sooners' longtime pitching coach is far from disconnected.

She gave Audrey Lowry some words of encouragement during her dominant opening weekend performances, and then noticed something in Deal's delivery last weekend.

"If there's any good thing about what's going on with Coach Rocha is she can watch us from the comfort of her lounge chair and be able to see what's going on," Gasso said Tuesday. "It sounds like there's a mechanical glitch that we need to work on that we did today."

Struggling against Arizona the first weekend was one thing, but last week's struggles came against New Mexico State and Utah State.

That's a hard pill to swallow for a pitcher that, while she hasn't been the Sooners' ace, has been in the mix since emerging late in her freshman season.

Last season, Deal was the winning pitcher in OU's Super Regional victory over Alabama that sent the Sooners to the Women's College World Series.

"She's a competitor and she's going to keep competing," Gasso said. "It doesn't maybe look effective but I know KD. I know she's going to get there. I know she is that good of a pitcher. I know she knows how to compete. So it's just trying to fix in the bullpen a fundamental issue."

Rocha didn't reach out to Gasso and her staff over the weekend but waited until the action was through.

"She waits for us to come to her sometimes," Gasso said. "As soon as I called her after, she was talking a little bit about that to me and to Karlie (Keeney, the Sooners' interim pitching coach). She's trying to do some work from home. That's allowing her mind to stay free and just stay in softball."