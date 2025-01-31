Report: Oklahoma Pursuing Arkansas State Coach for Defensive Role
Oklahoma is pursuing new Arkansas State defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling to join the staff, according to a report from George Stoia of Sooner Scoop.
Stoia reported that Dreiling would coach the Sooners’ linebackers and possibly hold a co-defensive coordinator title.
Jesse Crittenden of OU Insider reported that head coach Brent Venables is still expected to handle the defensive play-calling duties in 2025 even with the addition of Dreiling to the staff.
The report comes after former defensive coordinator Zac Alley left Oklahoma in favor of West Virginia in December and the Sooners missed out on Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who opted to sign a deal with Penn State that makes him the highest-paid defensive coordinator in college football history.
Dreiling, a native of Hutchinson, KS, most recently coached at Utah State after stops at Kansas, Pittsburg State, Oregon, New Mexico State and Southeast Missouri State. He served as the interim head coach at USU in 2024, taking over in July after the Aggies’ coach, Blake Anderson, was fired prior to the season. Utah State went 4-8 last season under Dreiling, who at 33 was the youngest head coach in the nation.
Before becoming a coach, Dreiling was a standout linebacker at Pittsburg State, where he was the NCAA Division II Defensive Player of the Year in 2011 and led the Gorillas to the national championship. He played for his father, Randy Dreiling, at Hutchinson and helped the Salthawks win the 6A championship in each of his four years there. He went on to play professionally, appearing in both the NFL and the Fall Experimental Football League.
Dreiling, 34, was hired as defensive coordinator at Arkansas State on Jan. 3. The 2025 season will be his 11th season as a college football coach, five of which he's been the defensive coordinator. Stoia also reported that OU will have to pay Arkansas State for Drelling’s buyout if the Sooners hire him. That figure is reported to be $500,000.
When Butch Jones hired him in Jonesboro earlier this month, he said Dreiling has an "immediate and positibve coaching impact" on the teams he's worked for.
"A proven winner who was part of an NCAA championship as a player and who has produced outstanding results as a defensive coordinator at successful programs at the FBS, FCS and Division II levels, Nate Dreiling is an individual who has consistently demonstrated the ability to make an immediate and positive coaching impact on the defensive side of the ball," said Jones. "A highly-respected defensive mind in college football, his players are known for giving maximum effort and his defensive units have ranked among the best in the nation in multiple statistical categories. We're excited to add a proven leader, coach and recruiter of his caliber to our staff. We want to welcome Coach Dreiling, his wife Alexa, daughters Baylor and Baisley, and son, Baker, to the Arkansas State football family."
Even after the departures of linebackers Danny Stutsman, Dasan McCullough and Lewis Carter, Dreiling will inherit a position group with significant experience. Veterans Kip Lewis, Kendel Dolby and Kobie McKinzie headline the group, while Oklahoma State transfer Kendal Daniels will likely play a large role in the defense.