Kendall Wells Homers Twice in Fourth to Lift Oklahoma to Run-Rule win, Sweep of Auburn

NORMAN — Kendall Wells crushed two home runs in the fourth inning to lift Oklahoma to a 14-2 win over Auburn in the series finale on Sunday at Love's Field.

The Sooners (28-2, 3-0 SEC) swept the Tigers and extended their winning streak to 17 with the victory.

It was hard to get the ball out of the park Sunday, as winds roared in from right field for much of the game.

But with her team leading 5-2 in the fourth, Wells jumped on Ella Harrison's 0-1 offering after Ella Parker drew a walk to begin the inning.

The 262-foot home run was Wells' 20th of the season, lifting her back into a tie with UCLA's Megan Grant for the national lead.

The Sooners weren't done in the fourth after Wells' home run, as Gabbie Garcia drew a walk and Kai Minor singled before Lexi McDaniel drove in two with a single to left.

Parker then extended the lead with a two-run single before Wells crushed a 225-foot home run to center, just over the outstretched glove of Auburn's Ma'Nia Womack.

The home run was the Sooners' 115th of the season, lifting them to a tie for 16th all-time in NCAA history — on just the first weekend of conference play.

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Oklahoma got on the board in the first second on Kasidi Pickering’s two-run double to right.

After McDaniel reached on an error with one out, Ailana Agbayani singled to left, Sydney Barker moved the runners over with a sacrifice bunch and Abby Dayton drew a walk.

Pickering then laced a 2-2 pitch to the wall in right to plate the first runs of the game.

Auburn tied it in the top of the third on Daigle Wilson’s two-run homer to left that cut through the win, which also slowed a bit just before Wilson’s homer before picking back up again almost immediately after.

Wilson’s homer came after Audrey Lowry walked the leadoff hitter in the inning.

Lowry came back to work around an error to keep the game tied.



Oklahoma regained the lead in the bottom half, on Minor's two-run double to left after Wells started the inning with a single and then Garcia reached on an error.

After a walk, Agbayani's groundout played another run to make it 5-2.

Lowry (13-1) allowed two runs on theree hits, walked one and had four striekouts in four innings before giving way to Kierston Deal.

Deal retired the side to put the game away.

Oklahoma continues play at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Memphis. The Sooners take on Ole Miss in a three-game series on the road beginning Saturday.