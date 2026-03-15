Where do Oklahoma's Basketball Programs Stand on Selection Sunday?

Both Oklahoma basketball programs will be glued to the television on Selection Sunday, albeit for very different reasons.

Jennie Baranczyk's Sooners already know they'll go dancing, and they even know they can do no worse than a 4-seed.

OU was announced as one of the Selection Committee's top 16 teams on Saturday, meaning that Aaliyah Chavez, Raegan Beers and the Sooners will host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament at the Lloyd Noble Center.

How to Watch the Women's NCAA Selection Show

When: Sunday, March 15

Sunday, March 15 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Channel: ESPN

Now, Baranczyk's crew awaits a first round opponent, as well as if they did enough to land a 3-seed or if they will have to settle with a 4-seed and a potential Sweet 16 date with one of the overwhelming 1-seeds. Oklahoma will also intently watch to see if it is being bracketed in one of the two regions that will head to Sacramento, or if a Sweet 16 berth would coincide with a trip to Fort Worth in one of the two regionals playing a few hours south of Norman.

Porter Moser and his team will be in for a much different Selection Sunday.

How to Watch the Men's Selection Show

When: Sunday, March 15

Sunday, March 15 Time: 5 p.m.

5 p.m. Channel: CBS

Weeks ago, the thought of tuning into CBS at 5 p.m. seemed more of a mirage than reality. But Moser's crew never gave up.

The Sooners won six of their final eight regular season contests, and then OU avenged losses to South Carolina and Texas A&M in Nashville at the SEC Tournament before falling 82-79 to Arkansas on Friday night.

As has been the case in two of Moser's prior four seasons, Oklahoma will have to sweat out every last line on the bracket.

Various projections, including the one from ESPN's Joe Lunardi, have the Sooners falling one game short of making the NCAA Tournament field, with OU's nine-game losing streak ultimately costing Moser and his team a spot in the Big Dance.

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The Selection Committee often has a few surprises, however, and with bubble teams collapsing all across the country over the last month, the streaking Sooners could get the benefit of the doubt.

Regardless of Sunday's result, Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny confirmed reports on Saturday that Moser will return to Norman for a sixth season with the goal of providing more resources in the form of NIL and help behind the scenes.

If the Sooners are left out of the NCAA Tournament field, it's likely they'll have the option to play in the NIT as one of the top seeds, just as they did in Moser's first season at Oklahoma.

