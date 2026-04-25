Ailana Agbayani Ended Oklahoma's Record Night With an AUSL Golden Ticket

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s record-setting night got turned to gold on Friday night.

Following the Sooners’ 10-2 run-rule victory over Georgia, attention was focused on the pitching circle.

AUSL commissioner Kim Ng appeared with a Golden Ticket, meaning one of Patty Gasso’s players had been drafted to the league, which was presented to OU second baseman Ailana Agbayani.

Agbayani will learn which team she was drafted to during the AUSL College Draft Show on May 4 (7 p.m., ESPN2), but getting to celebrate with her teammates was all Agbayani needed on Friday night.

“It was really special,” she said after the win. “I wouldn’t be here without my teammates. My teammates make me great. I felt so much of their love afterwards.”

brb, crying 🥹🥹🥹



golden ticket moments >>> pic.twitter.com/tXslYKdSZM — AUSL (@theAUSLofficial) April 25, 2026

Last year, the Sooners had Sam Landry drafted to the AUSL and presented a Golden Ticket.

“I think the golden ticket thing is so cool, especially when one of your players is getting it,” Gasso said. “But she was so emotional and just prideful that that means more to me than records or anything like that. It's just knowing that we're going to be able to watch Ailana on TV as long as she wants to stay in the league.”

Gasso said Agbayani’s development over the past two years is a testament to the work she puts in every day.

“She hustles, always, always,” Gasso said. “I never have to ever look twice at her. Quietly, humbly does her job and does it so well. She is just such a fun, exuberant, athletic player. She would be, if I'm a fan, maybe one of my favorite players.

"Just to watch all the little things that she does well, moving runners to making plays up the middle, turning double plays. And to see her father, who is also extremely humble, and that family come out and watch... This is, I will tell you right now, Ailana did not expect this and did not think that she would be the one getting the golden ticket."

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As a senior, Agbayani is hitting .402 with a 1.116 OPS with six home runs, four doubles and 29 RBIs.

She’ll now head to one of the AUSL’s six franchises — the Oklahoma City Spark, the Portland Cascade, the Chicago Bandits, the Carolina Blaze, the Utah Talons or the Texas Volts — once OU’s season concludes.

“Kendall and Allyssa picking me up in the air – that was a lot of fun,” Agbayani said. “Thankful for them. And thankful for my coaches, and just so thankful for family that they could be able to witness it.”