Kendall Wells Sets Oklahoma Program Record for Home Runs in a Season

NORMAN — Kendall Wells broke Jocelyn Alo’s program record for home runs in a single season on Friday night.

The freshman phenom hammered the first pitch she saw against Georgia, which marked her 35th home run in 2026.

She launched a 230-foot shot to dead center, and the bomb also set the NCAA record for home runs by a team in a single season.

She tied Alo’s record of 34 long balls on Sunday against Arkansas, a mark that the legendary Sooner slugger hit in both 2021 and 2022.

Wells now sits two home runs behind Laura Espinoza’s NCAA record.

The Arizona star hit 37 home runs in 72 games in 1995. Wells is 49 games into her OU career, and the Sooners still have five contests left in the regular season.

Karli Spaid made the last run at Espinoza’s record in 2024. The Miami (OH) star clubbed 36 home runs in 58 contests.

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Oklahoma’s program record is just the latest to fall to Wells.

She’s already set the SEC single-season home run record (which was previously 26) and the NCAA Freshman Record (30). Both Alo and Lauren Chamberlain shared the previous freshman record alongside Hawaii’s Kelly Majam.

“I think it's a little surreal,” Wells told Sooners on SI last month. “I don't really look at the stats that much. When I see it, it's usually scrolling on Instagram and it's like, Oklahoma home runs and blah blah blah. Something I try to not focus on. If I try to hit home runs, it's not gonna happen. So I try to push that off to the side and not really worry about it, which we all do. We keep it super focused, super locked in here.

“… That would be cool, but obviously not something I'm super focused on.”

The Sooners will be back in action against No. 15 Georgia on Saturday and Sunday at Love’s Field before heading south to College Station to take on No. 11 Texas A&M in the final weekend of the regular season.

After that, Wells and her team will be in action in the SEC Tournament at Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium from May 5-9 before moving on to the NCAA Tournament.

Oklahoma is projected to host an NCAA Regional at Love’s Field, and if the Sooners advance to the second weekend of the tournament, they’ll host a Super Regional as well.

The 2026 Women’s College World Series will be played from May 28-June 5 at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.