AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 127

On OU Softball winning another national title, the latest with football recruiting, some potential Sooners in the College Football Hall of Fame, basketball's new coaching hire, baseball's run to the Super Regionals and more.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway react to Oklahoma softball's sixth national title, give a recruiting update for OU football, discuss the Sooners on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot, react to Porter Moser's newest staff addition, recap Sooner baseball's run to the Super Regionals and more. 

SB - Jordy Bahl, 2022 WCWS
Softball

Firing at '60 Percent', Jordy Bahl Still Delivered a Championship Performance for Oklahoma

By Ryan Chapman22 minutes ago
SB - Nicole May, 2022 WCWS
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Nicole May Rebounded to Help OU Clinch Another Championship

By Ryan Chapman2 hours ago
SB - Jocelyn Alo, 2022 Super Regionals
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Jocelyn Alo Leaves OU on Top of the World, and Better Than She Found It

By Ross Lovelace3 hours ago
BB - Kendall Pettis, Wallace Clark
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Ready for Super Regionals Slugfest With Virginia Tech

By Josh Callaway7 hours ago
6-9 Oklahoma Softball National Championship Postgame
Softball

WATCH: Oklahoma Softball WCWS Finals Game 2 Postgame

By Josh Callaway12 hours ago
SB Promo
Softball

Bottom of the Order Seals the Deal For Oklahoma in National Championship

By Ross Lovelace14 hours ago
SB - Grace Lyons, 2022 WCWS
Softball

WCWS Photo Gallery: Oklahoma 10, Texas 5

By John E. Hoover15 hours ago
SB - Alyssa Brito, 2022 WCWS
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: OU Wins Second Straight National Title Behind Dominant Defensive Display

By Ryan Chapman16 hours ago