AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 127

On OU Softball winning another national title, the latest with football recruiting, some potential Sooners in the College Football Hall of Fame, basketball's new coaching hire, baseball's run to the Super Regionals and more.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway react to Oklahoma softball's sixth national title, give a recruiting update for OU football, discuss the Sooners on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot, react to Porter Moser's newest staff addition, recap Sooner baseball's run to the Super Regionals and more.

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

