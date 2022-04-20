Four Oklahoma Players Named USA Softball Player of the Year Finalists

Jocelyn Alo, Jordy Bahl, Jayda Coleman and Grace Lyons were among the 25 players selected on Wednesday.

Some national recognition for a handful of Oklahoma’s elite players.

While the Sooners prepare to face North Texas tonight in Denton, four members of the squad will continue to play for the right to be named the best in the country.

USA Softball announced their 25 finalists for their National Player of the Year honor on Wednesday, with Jocelyn Alo, Jayda Coleman, Jordy Bahl and Grace Lyons all earning selections.

The selections don’t come as much of a surprise to many, with all four players being key pieces to the Sooners holding a vice grip on the No. 1 ranking in the country.

So far this year, Alo is batting an absurd .490 at the plate with 21 home runs and 49 RBIs.

Lyons is enjoying herself a big year at the plate as well, hitting .425 with 17 home runs and 44 RBIs, all while playing elite defense at shortstop.

The always-entertaining Coleman is right with both Alo and Lyons at the dish, hitting .456 on the season with six home runs and 28 RBIs.

On the other side of the ball, no pun intended, is Bahl who has immediately stepped into the No. 1 pitcher spot for the Sooners despite being just a true freshman.

Bahl has a microscopic 0.85 ERA on the year with an outrageous 162 strikeouts in 99 ⅓ innings pitched.

The 25 finalists will next be trimmed down to ten players on May 4 before the final three are revealed on May 18.

The winner will then be announced just prior to the start of the Women’s College World Series, which is set to run June 2-10.