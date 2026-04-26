Gabbie Garcia's Late Blast Lifts Oklahoma to Sweep of Georgia

NORMAN — Gabbie Garcia's solo home run in the sixth helped lift top-ranked Oklahoma to a 6-5 win over Georgia on Sunday at Love's Field in the Sooners' final home game of the season.

In a back-and-forth game, Garcia dug in with two outs in the sixth with Kendall Wells waiting on deck.

Garcia blasted the 1-1 offering 219 feet to right to put Oklahoma back in front and turn the crowd of 4,302 raucous.

Miali Guachino then closed the game out, allowing two hits in the seventh before getting Bailey Lindemuth to ground into a gem of a fielder's choice to end the game.

Garcia dove to stop Lindemuth's near hit from reaching the outfield, then reached out to touch second to get Keirstin Roose to end the game.

Guachino pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings to end the game.

The Sooners (46-6, 18-3) trailed by one in the fourth when Ailana Agbayani drew a leadoff walk.

Two batters later, Kai Minor ripped a two-run home run to left center, a 228-foot shot, to give Oklahoma its first lead of the game.

The home run was the Sooners' 168th of the season, extending their NCAA record.

Georgia centerfielder Natalie Ray was injured attempting to make a leading grab on the play, and left the game. Ray appeared to suffer an injury to her left lower leg.

OU wasn't done in the inning as Ella Parker doubled and then came around to score on Gabbie Garcia's single to right to make it 5-3.

The Bulldogs answered back in the fifth, on Sarah Gordon's two-run home run to right. The homer just made it over the wall, and stayed out of Parker's glove.

Gordon hesitated rounding first, unsure if the ball had cleared the wall, before circling the bases to tie the game.

After Allyssa Parker walked the next hitter, Guachino came on and got out of the inning quickly.

The Bulldogs put runners at the4 corner with two outs in the sixth with the help of an error, but Guachino struck out Tyler Ellison to end the inning, drawing an emphatic fist pump from catcher Kendall Wells.

Wells, one home run away from tying Arizona's Laura Espinoza for the NCAA single-season record of 37, went 0 for 2 with a walk.

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In her final regular-season game at Love's Field, senior Kierston Deal got the start in the circle, her first start since Feb. 28 vs. Alabama State.

After retiring the side in order in the first, Deal walked the leadoff hitter in the second and was lifted, receiving a short ovation from the fans, am embrace from Sooners' pitching coach Jennifer Rocha, and high fives from her teammates.

Sydney Berzon struggled out of the gate, giving up a single and then, two batters later, a sacrifice fly to start the scoring.

Berzon then surrendered three consecutive singles, the last two of which drove home runs to make it 3-0 Bulldogs.

The Sooners loaded the bases in the first on a trio of walks before Georgia's Addisen Fisher escaped the jam by getting Kasidi Pickering to foul out to third.

But after falling behind in the second, Oklahoma came back with the help of Abby Dayton's leadoff walk and then a Georgia error with two outs that kept the inning alive.

Parker then delivered a two-run single to right center the deficit to 3-2.

Wells got another chance at the second in the third, coming to the plate after Garcia drew a leadoff walk.

But on a 3-1 count — the only strike was a time violation call before Wells saw a pitch — Wells grounded into a 4-6-3 double play.

Another senior, Agbayani, made an excellent play in the fourth.

Emily Digby hit a soft liner to center that looked like centerfielder Minor would need to make a diving attempt to get. But Agbayani cut in front of Minor, gloving the ball for the second out.

go long Lana!



...and Nelly's loving it 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/qImKfmiPxw — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 26, 2026

In the third inning, Kasidi Pickering delivered a two-out double down the right-field line, her first hit since April 15 vs. Oklahoma State.