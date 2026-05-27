Four Oklahoma Players Earn NFCA All-America Honors

OKLAHOMA CITY — Four Oklahoma players were named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association's All-American teams on Wednesday.

Outfielder Ella Parker and catcher Kendall Wells were each named to the first team while outfielder Kai Minor and shortstop Gabbie Garcia each earned third-team honors.

Wells, like Minor a freshman, also was named the NFCA/Diamond Sports Catcher of the Year award, becoming the second Sooners player to earn the honor.

The award comes a day after Wells was named the NFCA Freshman of the Year.

Wells hit .358 with 39 home runs and 88 RBIs with 70 runs scored. Her home run total set a program record for a single season, beating the record of 34 held by Jocelyn Alo. It also set an NCAA record for home runs by a freshman.

Jessica Shults was Oklahoma's other winner of the Catcher of the Year Award, bringing home those honors in 2012.

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Parker hit .405 with 22 home runs and 15 doubles as a junior this season. driving in 63 runs. She also become a top defender in right field after being relegated to serving primarily as a designated player in 2025 due to shin splints. She didn't commit an error this season and had three assists.

For Parker, it's her third consecutive season earning All-American honors and her second consecutive season as a first-teamer. She earned third-team honors as a freshman in 2024.

Parker is the first three-time honoree since Kinzie Hansen, Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings in 2024. Coleman and Jennings were each four-time All-Americans.

Over the last decade, Alo was also a four-time honoree, as was Paige Parker (2015-18). Shelby Pendley (2013-15) was a three-time honoree.

Minor was another of the three finalists for that NFCA Freshman of the Year honor, hitting .444 with 11 home runs, 18 doubles, seven triples, 45 RBIs and 70 runs scored. She finished the season on an 11-game hitting streak.

Garcia hit .395 with 22 home run s and 74 RBIs as a junior this season. She also scored 61 runs.

Garcia was a third-team honoree last season.

The Sooners' four All-Americans are tied for the most in the country with Texas Tech and Florida State also having four each.

Oklahoma's season finished 52-10 with a Super Reginal loss to Mississippi State on Sunday. The Sooners missed the Women's College World Series for the first time since 2015.