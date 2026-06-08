Oklahoma Ready to Get to Work as Transfer Portal Officially Opens

The next phase of the offseason is officially here.

The transfer portal is officially open, which will allow softball players across the country to start the process of hunting for a new team.

The portal will be open from June 8 to June 22. Players don't have to commit to their new teams by June 22, they just have to have their paperwork filed to officially enter the portal so that they can begin to get contacted by other coaching staffs.

Oklahoma will have some work to do in the transfer portal.

Three players have already announced their intentions to enter the portal.

Utility player Tia Milloy was the first Sooner to announce she would be looking for a new place to continue her softball career.

Milloy has served primarily as a pinch runner the past two years. She played in 91 games for OU, making 16 starts. Milloy hit .259 as a freshman in 54 at-bats, and while her batting average rose to .353 as a sophomore in 2026, she only had 34 at-bats.

At her new school, Milloy will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The Zache sisters, Berkley and Riley, also announced their intentions to enter the portal.

Berkley Zache made 14 appearances in the circle as a true freshman, pitching 15 1/3 innings. She posted a 2.28 ERA, which led the staff on the fewest innings amongst pitchers. Berkley Zache allowed six runs on 15 hits, and she struck out 14 batters while allowing seven walks.

Riley Zache redshirted this past season after serving as a utility player in 2025 as a true freshmen.

Both Zache sisters will have three years of eligibility remaining.

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Five Sooners graduated and Gasso filled those roster spots with a talented freshman class, meaning every player that hits the portal is a roster spot that the legendary coach can utilize to bolster the 2027 roster.

Oklahoma will undoubtedly look to add pitching over the offseason after graduating both Sydney Berzon and Kierston Deal and losing Zache to the portal.

There are a few different directions the Sooners could go with their other open roster spots.

Kendall Wells has no clear backup at catcher after Isabela Emerling's graduation, so that is a necessity for OU, and the Sooners could use an experienced hand up the middle in the infield and they could also look to add experience to the roster in the outfield.