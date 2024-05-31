OU Softball: National Experts Reflect on Legacy of Oklahoma Seniors and OKC as Host
OKLAHOMA CITY — Ryan Chapman caught up with ESPN analyst and former Big 12 Pitcher of the Year Amanda Scarborough and Softball America general manager, Great Britain National Team coach and UCLA alumnus Tara Henry for their insight on Oklahoma and the state of college softball.
Q: Earlier this week, Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso staked her claim that OU’s senior class is one of the most impactful groups in the history of the sport. How will you view this group — led by Tiare Jennings, Jayda Coleman, Kinzie Hansen, Rylie Boone and Nicole May — once their careers wrap up at the conclusion of the Women’s College World Series?
Scarborough: I think it’s a legacy at Oklahoma, but it’s a legacy in Division I softball what they’re gonna leave. They have cemented their names and their class as one of, if not the best, to ever go down. And I’ve been saying this about Oklahoma but they’ve set the standard for the level of play, the intensity and the passion and the mindset to play the game with and everybody’s trying to catch up to that.
Henry: Well I think when you take a look at this senior class for Oklahoma for the sport of softball, I think just a pivotal moment in time for our sport and what this senior class has been able to do, and has been able to do consistently, is something that I don’t know that we’ve ever seen. And I agree with Patty. I do think that this could arguably be the best senior class in softball across any program. It’s just exciting. I think it’s exciting for them. I think, you know, we thought there was going to be a lot of pressure on this senior class and going through this season and what we’ve seen the Sooners do, and for them to make it back to the Women’s College World Series, I just think it’s really, really special.
Q: How will you remember Tiare Jennings’ career at Oklahoma?
Scarborough: For me it’s her consistency at such a high level. I mean, with the exception of this year, maybe a few weeks ago kind of going into more of a slump or not her best self, I wouldn’t even call it a slump, that was a rarity for her. … It’s just been the consistency of her mindset that is so hard to do and play at such a high level all the time that stands out to me.
Henry: She’s incredible. And I think what I love most about Tiare Jennings is it’s not about Tiare Jennings. She is just an incredible teammate. She is a competitor. Her ability to step up in big moments, her ability to just, not only in an at-bat but throughout a game, to come up clutch numerous times at the highest level, I just can’t say enough about her, her family, where she comes from and what she’s meant to Oklahoma softball. I don’t think we give Tiare enough credit because she’s not a super flashy player. She gets the job done. And what she’s meant, not only to Oklahoma softball but I believe to the sport of softball in so many different levels, it’s going to be a long time before we see another one like Tiare Jennings. And for her to be able to be so versatile and do so much and not only be an incredible defender but, again, an athlete at the plate that you just simply don’t want to face. I think Tiare Jennings is great for our sport. I think she’s an incredible role model for young softball players and just really, really proud that she chose softball.
Q: This will also be the last time fans see Jayda Coleman patrolling the outfield at the WCWS, what has stood out about her career?
Scarborough: What’s crazy about Jayda is that she played shortstop growing up. So bringing that athleticism as as a left-handed shortstop, I mean, you have to be pretty athletic to play shortstop left-handed. She’s fearless, though. I think that’s what comes to mind when I think of how Jayda plays, is that athleticism and how fearless that she is to give up her body to go make a play but also trusting hear teammates in the outfield next to her to help her make those plays. So it is her individual athleticism, but it goes to show how prepared that OU’s outfield is collectively as a whole and how much they trust each other so that they all can help her make that play.
Henry: She’s a complete athlete and somebody that can make the plays that she makes is gonna get the attention, right? She is a little bit louder and shows a ton of emotion. But her ability to come up clutch in huge moments, and when I’m saying clutch — saving three-run home runs at the highest stage. Multiple times. You know, Florida State ... unfortunately (has) been on the wrong end of the stick for a lot of that. But her leadership. Her ability to just really fire up this team. And again, a lot of her at-bats are in that leadoff spot, and I think it’s going to be really odd next season when we don’t see Jayda Coleman stepping into the box in that 1 spot for the Oklahoma Sooners. But what she’s meant to the program — and a Kinzie Hansen as well behind the dish. That senior class is really, really special and I hope that, not only OU fans, but I hope that softball fans really realize that we’re in the middle of something that we haven’t seen in a really, really long time and I hope they appreciate their excellence and their excellence over time and their ability to step up in big moments time and time again.
Q: Oklahoma’s senior class has experienced the format shift at the WCWS, the rise of instant replay, the introduction of the pitch clock and so many other changes throughout their careers. Have those changes impacted the sport in a positive manner, and what are the next things you see changing to continue to push the sport forward?
Scarborough: I do feel like the pitch clock has helped a lot. … We went back and watched one of our crew’s games from the World Series last year just to watch it and look back on what we’re doing as a crew and it was painfully slow. … So there’s little things like that that you don’t think is going to matter but now when you watch Super Regionals and watch the World Series and the game moves … I think that the pitch clock has been a really helpful transition.
Henry: You know when we take a look at the pitch clock and replay review, I think we’re still trying to figure out how we implement that into the sport. I know there’s been a lot of contention about the leaving early rule and how much time that’s taking. But when you look at the next frontier, I think we’re waiting to see who’s that superstar going to be. And who’s gonna really put us over the edge. Is it a Nija Canady? Is it this senior class for the Sooners? Are we going to see the entire senior class emerge? And looking forward, how we keep the game fast-paced, right? I think that’s been the goal and so we’re able to fit into two-hour time slots, two-and-a-half-hour time slots. I think as we’ve seen these 14-inning games, as they’re exciting and wonderful for the sport, it’s just hard for us to get more exposure. So I think keeping the time down on how we’re lengthening games is one of the things. And then I think also we’re going to take a look into the bats and into the balls as well. I think when you take a look at the equipment, that’s another thing that’s on the docket and seeing if it’s become a pitcher’s game, is it a hitter’s game? And we’ve seen it in baseball and I think that’s going to then translate here to softball with a little bit more scrutiny on exactly what type of equipment that we’re using. But the biggest thing is just exposure for our sport, and I think we’re right there at the cusp of it and riding on the coattails of women’s basketball and we’re seeing how well that’s been received. And I’m just really, really excited for where we’re at and know that our coverage is just going to continue to grow across the country.
Q: Texas head coach Mike White said he would like to see the WCWS rotate around the country instead of playing exclusively in Oklahoma City. Should the WCWS tour around the country or should it stay put in Oklahoma City?
Scarborough: The consistency of having it in the same place helps fans get here and know what to expect and come here year in and year out. So I think it helps more fans get here because you know where it’s going to be, you know what hotel you like to stay at and the restaurants that you like to go to and I think that routine helps get people here. But you do have to have it somewhere. So if it was in California, it’s going to help UCLA. If it was in Nashville it’s going to help Tennessee. And it is about the facilities. This is the home of college softball and the biggest facility that we have so we can get more fans and eyeballs here. To build this somewhere else, it just seems like it could never happen right now. … Before OU three-peated, I don’t remember it being as much of an issue that people brought up on a regular basis. And it’s been here for a very long time. … I think this is the home of college softball.
Henry: Listen, I think having to play against OU and OSU, right — because I think everybody forgets Oklahoma State’s not too far from here as well — I think having to play against either one of those programs at the Women’s College World Series is a challenge. But again, I just don’t see where we’re going to find another stadium that holds 10,000-plus people and is dedicated to softball. If somebody wants to build that and it’s in a downtown, hey I think we’re all for it. But at the end of the day, what USA Softball has done, and the newly named Devon Park is college softball’s home. Yes, is it difficult to play when fans are screaming? Yes. Absolutely. But at the end of the day, these are elite athletes and they’re trained to do this. Once you step on the field, anyone that’s an athlete knows that you just kind of zone it out and the noise goes away. And so I think when you look at the statements and you try to analyze what Mike White is saying, I get what he’s saying. But at the end of the day I just don’t think there’s any other option.