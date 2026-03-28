LSU pitcher Jayden Heavener kept the Sooners off balance throughout in the Tigers' 3-1 win Saturday in Baton Rouge.

For the second consecutive game, the Sooners narrowly avoided their first shutout since June 2, 2019, when they fell 1-0 to Alabama in the Women's College World Series. They haven't been shut out in the regular season since April 19, 2018, in a 5-0 loss at Oregon.

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Oklahoma has scored in 367 consecutive games.

Heavener wasn't incledibly overpowering, even though she had plenty of velocity, but she kept the powerful Sooners' lineup in check with plenty of movement.

OU (33-3, 7-1 SEC) hadn't had much going offensively but Kai Minor delivered a one-out single to left in the seventh.

Ailana Agbayani then laid down a bunt, and former Sooners infielder Avery Hodge's throw to first was offline, allowing Minor to race around and score and put Agbayani at second and bring the tying run to the plate.

Heavener then struck out Allyssa Parker on a rise ball for the second out before getting Abby Dayton to ground out to third to end the Sooners' winning streak.

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The Sooners didn't have a hit until the fifth, when they finally started generating some offense.

Minor led off the inning with a single to left center and Parker was hit by a pitch with one out.

Dayton looped an apparent single to center, but Minor had to hold up at second as it appeared Jalia Lassiter had a chance to haul in the ball. Lassiter slid to try to get to the ball and was able to recover and fire to third and easily force out Minor at third.

Kasidi Pickering then flew out to end the inning.

Parker got in trouble early in the circle, walking the first two batters. A groundout advanced the runners a base before Alix Franklin's sacrifice fly pyt the Tigers in front.

Parker then settled in until the fourth, when Kylee Edwards delivered a two-run homer to center on a 1-0 pitch after Franklin led off the inning with a single.

Sydney Berzon then came in relief of Parker, making her first appearance as a Sooner in the park where she starred for the previous three seasons.

The series concludes with the third game at 11 a.m. Sunday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.