Oklahoma Avoids Shutout With Late Run but Drops Game 2 at LSU
LSU pitcher Jayden Heavener kept the Sooners off balance throughout in the Tigers' 3-1 win Saturday in Baton Rouge.
For the second consecutive game, the Sooners narrowly avoided their first shutout since June 2, 2019, when they fell 1-0 to Alabama in the Women's College World Series. They haven't been shut out in the regular season since April 19, 2018, in a 5-0 loss at Oregon.
Oklahoma has scored in 367 consecutive games.
Heavener wasn't incledibly overpowering, even though she had plenty of velocity, but she kept the powerful Sooners' lineup in check with plenty of movement.
OU (33-3, 7-1 SEC) hadn't had much going offensively but Kai Minor delivered a one-out single to left in the seventh.
Ailana Agbayani then laid down a bunt, and former Sooners infielder Avery Hodge's throw to first was offline, allowing Minor to race around and score and put Agbayani at second and bring the tying run to the plate.
Heavener then struck out Allyssa Parker on a rise ball for the second out before getting Abby Dayton to ground out to third to end the Sooners' winning streak.
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The Sooners didn't have a hit until the fifth, when they finally started generating some offense.
Minor led off the inning with a single to left center and Parker was hit by a pitch with one out.
Dayton looped an apparent single to center, but Minor had to hold up at second as it appeared Jalia Lassiter had a chance to haul in the ball. Lassiter slid to try to get to the ball and was able to recover and fire to third and easily force out Minor at third.
Kasidi Pickering then flew out to end the inning.
Parker got in trouble early in the circle, walking the first two batters. A groundout advanced the runners a base before Alix Franklin's sacrifice fly pyt the Tigers in front.
Parker then settled in until the fourth, when Kylee Edwards delivered a two-run homer to center on a 1-0 pitch after Franklin led off the inning with a single.
Sydney Berzon then came in relief of Parker, making her first appearance as a Sooner in the park where she starred for the previous three seasons.
The series concludes with the third game at 11 a.m. Sunday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
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Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.