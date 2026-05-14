Abby Dayton Excited for Last Postseason run With Oklahoma

NORMAN — Abby Dayton broke out in a broad smile and laughed.

Earlier in Tuesday’s media interview session, Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso had been asked about her use of a microphone during Sooners’ practices.

Dayton, noted as being the most vocal player on this year’s team, was asked if she’d like a microphone.

“I’ve got a good enough voice,” Dayton said. “I’m louder than the mic half the time.”

Gasso agreed with Dayton’s assessment.

Dayton, OU’s senior outfielder and emotional leader, is ready for her final postseason run as a collegiate softball player.

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Dayton and the Sooners begin their postseason run against Binghamton in the Norman Regional at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Love’s Field.

“I’m excited to go in with this team,” Dayton said. “We have grown up. We have such a great culture. Everyone says that, but I love this team.”

Dayton looked to her left, beyond Gasso, to the teammate on the other side of her coach.

“Just like the fact that Kai (Minor) is one of my best friends, she’s a freshman, that’s crazy. To be able to play right next to her, it’s just so refreshing. I’m so excited to go to battle with this team.”

Dayton was a critical piece of last year’s team that made a run to the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series.

She hit .325 with three home runs, 19 RBIs and 51 runs scored as a junior in her first season after transferring from Utah. Dayton was also a key defender as the Sooners’ primary centerfielder.

With Minor in the fold this season, Dayton moved over to be the primary left fielder, helping OU’s defense post the fourth-best fielding percentage in the country going into the postseason.

She has just one error this season and during her two seasons in Norman has just one error and four assists.

Her offensive game has taken a significant step forward.

She’s hitting .398 with 42 RBIs and 47 runs scored.

In her first three seasons, Dayton had five total home runs. She has eight this season, is 6 for 6 on stolen-base attempts and has struck out just seven times.

Dayton is scuffling a bit at the plate coming into the postseason, going 1 for 14 over her last six games with three of those seven strikeouts coming over the last two games.

But Dayton is fired up for the postseason after hitting .400 in the NCAA Tournament a year ago.

“Yeah, the SEC Tournament happened, whatever,” Dayton said. “... We won the regular season. That’s such a big accomplishment for every single person on this team. So be able to go in with that, throw the SEC Tournament on the back burner. Have the things that we need to work on, (but) I’m excited. I’m ready to play and we’re going to take it one step at a time, one pitch at a time, but regionals is going to be fun.”