Oklahoma Coach Jennifer Rocha Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Oklahoma pitching coach Jennifer Rocha is back at work after revealing a frightening cancer diagnosis.

Rocha, who has been Patty Gasso’s top lieutenant in the building of college softball’s greatest dynasty, recorded a video Thursday posted on the OU softball account sharing details of the health issue that has kept her away from the team for the first seven weeks of the 2026 season.

all love, Sooner Nation ☝️



great news from Coach Rocha 💌 pic.twitter.com/XCCXSnbX2Y — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 26, 2026

“Hey, Sooner fans, just wanted to come on here and say thank you for all of your support and all of your well wishes and prayers and thoughts that came my way. It really meant a lot to me and my family.

“I was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cervical cancer,” Rocha said. “And so the last, since the beginning of the year, it's really been a tough year for my family and I. But knowing that you all (fans) are out there supporting me again has just meant so much.

“And so I'm happy to report that our wonderful doctors at OU Health Medical Center, between what they can do and your prayers and what I know that God did, I'm happy to report that I'm cancer free, and I will be returning to the field very soon.”

OU voice Toby Rowland reported earlier Thursday that Rocha was planning to return for this week’s Southeastern Conference series against No. 20-ranked LSU.

According to sources, @OU_Softball pitching coach Jen Rocha is set to rejoin the Sooners this weekend for their series at LSU. @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/LMMokQsF7R — Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) March 26, 2026

In Rocha’ absence, Gasso hired former Sooner pitcher Karlie Keeney to be the interim pitching coach.

While OU is 32-2 on the season, the pitching staff has been solid, posting a 2.71 earned run average with 169 strikeouts and 58 walks.

Rocha, nee Jennifer Jaime, pitched for the Sooners for three seasons under Gasso (1996-98) and graduated from OU in 1999. She’s been a valued staffer since Gasso brought her back following the 2018 season.

“I had a wonderful circle of friends that were helping me and supporting me through this along with my family,” Rocha said. “And so I'm just so grateful to be able to have the opportunity to represent Oklahoma, to be able to share my gifts with all of our players and our staff.

“What we do as coaches is more than just winning championships, and so I'm really happy that I can continue to help our student athletes use their gifts and their talents to be able to represent us and help them grow. I'm really excited to be back on the field with a new perspective, with a level of joy and excitement that I know only God can give.”