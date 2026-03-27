Oklahoma Coach Jennifer Rocha Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Oklahoma pitching coach Jennifer Rocha is back at work after revealing a frightening cancer diagnosis.
Rocha, who has been Patty Gasso’s top lieutenant in the building of college softball’s greatest dynasty, recorded a video Thursday posted on the OU softball account sharing details of the health issue that has kept her away from the team for the first seven weeks of the 2026 season.
“Hey, Sooner fans, just wanted to come on here and say thank you for all of your support and all of your well wishes and prayers and thoughts that came my way. It really meant a lot to me and my family.
“I was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cervical cancer,” Rocha said. “And so the last, since the beginning of the year, it's really been a tough year for my family and I. But knowing that you all (fans) are out there supporting me again has just meant so much.
“And so I'm happy to report that our wonderful doctors at OU Health Medical Center, between what they can do and your prayers and what I know that God did, I'm happy to report that I'm cancer free, and I will be returning to the field very soon.”
OU voice Toby Rowland reported earlier Thursday that Rocha was planning to return for this week’s Southeastern Conference series against No. 20-ranked LSU.
In Rocha’ absence, Gasso hired former Sooner pitcher Karlie Keeney to be the interim pitching coach.
While OU is 32-2 on the season, the pitching staff has been solid, posting a 2.71 earned run average with 169 strikeouts and 58 walks.
Rocha, nee Jennifer Jaime, pitched for the Sooners for three seasons under Gasso (1996-98) and graduated from OU in 1999. She’s been a valued staffer since Gasso brought her back following the 2018 season.
“I had a wonderful circle of friends that were helping me and supporting me through this along with my family,” Rocha said. “And so I'm just so grateful to be able to have the opportunity to represent Oklahoma, to be able to share my gifts with all of our players and our staff.
“What we do as coaches is more than just winning championships, and so I'm really happy that I can continue to help our student athletes use their gifts and their talents to be able to represent us and help them grow. I'm really excited to be back on the field with a new perspective, with a level of joy and excitement that I know only God can give.”
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John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.Follow johnehoover