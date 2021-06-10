Oklahoma Crowned National Champions After Fast Start Against FSU

The Sooners staved off elimination six times at the WCWS to capture the program's fifth National Championship.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Thursday’s National Championship was less a close contest and more a coronation.

The top-seeded Oklahoma Sooners won six elimination games at the Women’s College World Series, including Thursday’s 5-1 victory over the 10-seeded Florida State Seminoles, to be crowned National Champions.

After relying on senior pitcher Giselle Juarez to battle back through the consolation bracket, the Oklahoma offense put on a show for the fans who packed Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

For the first time since Oklahoma’s Sunday matchup against James Madison, they scored first.

In the bottom of the first inning, who other than USA Softball Player of the Year Jocelyn Alo rocketed a solo bomb to left field. It was her 34th homer of the year, just three shy of Lauren Espinoza’s single-season record set in 1995.

Not to be outdone, Jayda Coleman added a one-run shot herself in the bottom of the second, giving WCWS star all the run support she needed to clinch Oklahoma’s fifth National Championship.

The freshman center fielder came through for her team again in the bottom of the third inning.

Stepping into the batter’s box with the bases loaded, Coleman watched as the first offering from Emma Wilson skidded past catcher Anna Shelnutt, allowing Tiare Jennings to score from third. Five pitches later, Coleman almost roped her second homer of the game to left field. Instead, the fell inches short, hitting off the top of the wall, and the freshman had to settle for the two RBI double to push the lead to 5-1.

Jayda Coleman went 2-for-3 with three RBIs on Thursday against Florida State John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

Once the Sooners built a four-run lead and handed the ball back to Juarez in the circle, the result was never in doubt.

Closing out her WCWS in stellar fashion, Juarez only allowed two hits while striking out seven Seminoles on the afternoon.

In fact, her only allowed run was the result of Tiare Jennings losing track of what should have been a routine popup, failing to track the ball in the sun in the top of the third inning.



Juarez retired 13 of the last 14 batters to finish off the game, slamming the door shut on Florida State’s hopes of a dramatic comeback.

Giselle Juarez struck out 38 batters in five appearances at the Women's College World Series John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

Patty Gasso's Sooners got their storybook ending on what has been one of the most dominant seasons in program history.

Oklahoma finishes 56-4, never losing to the same team twice.

Setting both the single-season home run record and run record on Wednesday, the 2021 Sooners will go down as the greatest offense in NCAA history.

But in her final season at OU, Juarez found her best stuff when the Sooners needed it most, carrying the team across the finish line.