Oklahoma Duo Captures SEC Weekly Awards

A pair of Patty Gasso’s Sooners earned recognition for clutch performances against Ole Miss over the weekend.

Veteran Isabela Emerling was named SEC Co-Player of the Week after her clutch grand slam powered Oklahoma past the Rebels on Monday, and sophomore Audrey Lowry earned SEC Pitcher of the Week after two outstanding appearances.

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Emerling, a redshirt senior, needed just one pitch to change Monday’s series finale.

She stepped in to pinch hit for freshman Allyssa Parker in the sixth inning and ruined Kyra Aycock’s outing.

Emerling connected with the first pitch she saw and parked a grand slam deep beyond the fence in left field to put OU on top 5-2.

It was Emerling’s 11th homer of the year, which is three shy of her career-high, and it was the seventh grand slam of her career.

She also homered in the Sooners’ mid-week triumph over Memphis and hit .545 for the week with a 1.091 slugging percentage.

Lowry pitched 7 2/3 total innings across two appearances against the Rebels and allowed zero runs.

She got the start in Saturday’s opener, then stepped in for Sydney Berzon with OU down 2-1 and shut the Rebels out to earn the victory in relief.

Lowry accounted for five strikeouts and gave up four free passes (two walks and two hit batters) in the pair of appearances.

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For the season, she’s now 15-1, which ranks third nationally in wins, and has a 2.08 ERA with a 52-9 strikeout to walk ratio across 67 1/3 innings of action.

Emerling and Lowry became the second OU duo to capture recognition in the same week, and it was the first time both have been honored individually by the SEC this season.

The No. 5 Sooners will be back on the road this weekend to take on No. 20 LSU.

The series will serve as a reunion for Avery Hodge and Paytn Monticelli, who are both former Sooners, as well as Berzon, who spent the first three years of her collegiate career in Baton Rouge.

Hodge transferred to LSU following the 2024 season, and Monitcelli departed Norman this past offseason.

Berzon is coming off her longest outing as a Sooner, where she threw 57 pitches and allowed zero earned runs on Monday against Ole Miss.

The series opener is scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m. on Friday.