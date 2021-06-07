Oklahoma Emerges From the Loser's Bracket to Play for National Title

OU became just the sixth team to lost their first WCWS game and reach the championship series with their win over James Madison on Monday.

John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s star freshman have earned much of the attention so far this year.

But with a trip to the Women’s College World Series Championship Series on the line, a pair of “super seniors” stepped up to provide the spark on Monday afternoon at Hall of Fame Stadium.

Giselle Juarez and Nicole Mendes stepped up to help power the top-seeded Sooners (54-3) all the way out of the loser’s bracket, beating the James Madison Dukes (41-4) 7-1, their second victory over the Dukes in as many days.

After much consternation about Dukes pitcher Odicci Alexander getting an extra day of rest due to Sunday’s weather postponement, it was the James Madison offense who struck the first blow.

On the very first pitch of the game, center fielder Kate Gordon launched a home run past the fence in left field to give the Dukes an immediate 1-0 lead.

But then Juarez settled in.

After combining to pitch 10 1/3 shutout innings against Georgia and UCLA on Saturday, Juarez returned to form against the Dukes.

Going the distance, Juarez struck out 11 batters and only allowed four hits. Juarez has now punched out 25 batters in 17 1/3 innings at the Women's College World Series.

Giselle Juarez fired the Oklahoma Sooners to the National Championship Series John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

While Juarez was cooking, Alexander matched the OU ace blow-for-blow in the circle.

The James Madison pitcher held the Sooners hitless through the first three innings. In the first three frames Alexander only allowed three base runners, all via walk.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Mendes ended Alexander’s dreams of throwing a no-hitter in the WCWS in emphatic fashion, connecting on the first pitch she saw for a leadoff triple.

Two batters later, Mendes scored on a ball four wild pitch to Mackenzie Donihoo. As the ball hit the backstop, it bounced up onto the net behind home plate, but since Mendes ruled to have already been in motion toward home, the run stood to tie the game.

Later in the inning, Jana Johns would put Oklahoma in front.

With Lynnsie Elam on third and Jayda Coleman on first, the OU third baseman sliced a ball that landed safely into shallow left field, allowing Elam to score and put the Sooners up 2-1.

Jana Johns gave Oklahoma their first lead of the game, and the Sooners never turned back John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

Things then fell apart for Alexander in the bottom of the fifth.

A pair of two-RBI doubles from Donihoo and Jayda Coleman extended the lead to 6-1, and James Madison head coach Loren LaPorte turned to the pen for the first time in the WCWS.

The entire crowd at Hall of Fame Stadium rose to their feet, sending Alexander out with a well-deserved standing ovation.

Jocelyn Alo put the icing on the cake with a solo bomb in the bottom of the sixth to put the Sooners up 7-1.

Jayda Coleman finished the game hitting 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs in Oklahoma's win over the James Madison Dukes John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

The home run was OU's 155th of the year, just three shy of tying the single-season NCAA mark of 158 set by Hawaii in 2010.

Battling all the way back from a Game 1 loss, the Sooners became just the sixth team ever to reach the championship round at the WCWS from the loser’s bract, and they now await the winner of Monday evening’s contest between the 3-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide and the 10-seeded Florida State Seminoles.

Game 1 of the best-of-three Championship Series is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.