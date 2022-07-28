Skip to main content

Oklahoma Officially Welcomes New Softball Grad Transfer

Haley Lee was an All-American and All-SEC player at Texas A&M and is expected to slide nicely into the OU lineup.

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso made it official on Thursday when she announced the addition of All-American graduate transfer Haley Lee to the OU roster.

Lee, from Texas A&M and a 2021 NFCA All-American and 2022 First Team All-SEC pick, announced her transfer previously on social media.

“Taking this step was something I didn’t take lightly,” Lee said in an OU press release. “I knew it was a big step but I also knew it would be a great challenge. This team is always competing and fighting to be great. Getting to be part of that culture is why I picked OU.“

Lee made 189 starts for the Aggies in four seasons with a career batting average of .365. She also hit 47 home runs and 36 doubles and had 130 RBIs.

“Haley is a competitor and has proven to be one of the best in the game,” Gasso said. “Her style fits perfectly here and we couldn’t be more excited to have her as part of our program.”

Originally from Kingwood, TX, Lee has twice been a finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.

In 2022, she led A&M in batting average, home runs and RBIs in 2022, hitting .405 with 15 home runs and 45 RBIs, helping the Aggies reach the regional round of the NCAA tournament.

As a junior in 2021, Lee set Texas A&M single-season records for home runs (25) and slugging percentage (.955), and finished tied for first in the SEC and third nationally in home runs.

As a grad transfer with a degree in sports management, Lee has one year of eligibility in Norman.

She’s the latest transfer portal additions, joining Cydney Sanders (ASU), Alex Storako (Michigan) and Alynah Torres (ASU) for 2023.

The Sooners are reloading after another unforgettable run through the 2022 season, which ended with a 59-3 record and the program’s sixth national championship.

