Oklahoma Prepares for a Get-Back Game Against the Crimson Tide

NORMAN — Things have become ugly very fast in Norman for Porter Moser's Sooners.

After a promising start in conference play with a win over the Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma (11-6, 1-3 SEC) dropped consecutive road games before an abysmal performance at the Lloyd Noble Center last Tuesday in a 17-point loss against Florida.

Now, OU is trading the physical behemoths of Florida's front court with "jewelry on their finger," as Moser pointed out, for a fast-paced, offensive juggernaut in the No. 18-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (12-5, 2-2 SEC) on Saturday (12 p.m., SEC Network).

The Sooners can't afford any more losses at the start of conference play. It will be a tough-go against the Tide, but that's what happens when you drop two winnable games on the road.

How to Watch: No. 18 Alabama at Oklahoma

Who: No. 18 Alabama at Oklahoma

When: Saturday, Jan. 17, 12 p.m. CT

Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

TV: SEC Network

Scoring Droughts

In OU's loss to Texas A&M, the Sooners suffered a four-minute scoring drought in the final minutes of a game that could have gone either way. For a team known for its ability to score in bunches, that's a concern.

"I think we started to get a little stagnant with the ball when the first option doesn't work," OU guard Nijel Pack said Friday. "Coach has made that an emphasis, to continue to play after the play. Continue to get the ball moving side to side when the play ends or we don't get what we want with the first option."

A team with a handful of transfer portal players who've never played together — it's assumed that it will take time to find chemistry during moments of strain.

But, three or four games into conference play? You'd think they'd have a better ability to combat droughts with their scoring talent. Moser believes — and has been preaching — a desire for his squad to push through it.

"Everybody has a first two, first and second or maybe even third options," Moser said. "If they take them away, you have to keep moving, keep playing, keep finding an advantage. You have to continue to play after the play.

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Pace of Play

If there's any saving grace for this next matchup, OU doesn't have to fear an overwhelming disadvantage down low, where they are weakest.

The Tide will push the pace. They will try and get shots up. A pace that may be able to help out Oklahoma get through their last week of poor offensive consistency. At least, that;s what Moser believes.

"Up until the last nine days, we were really moving the ball, advance the ball," Moser said. "So, we definitely want to be opportunistic and run. We can. I think we've got guys that can really play that pace. I definitely think it will be a high-pace game for sure."

Pack has faith that if they take to their teachings — especially following an intense practice on Thursday — that they can weather storms on defense and rely on their quick hands and feet to generate points to avoid those damning droughts.

"What we need to rely on is trying to get easy baskets somehow, some way, and the best way to do that is turning defense into offense," Pack said. "A steal or an outlet rebound and we're pushing in transition. We're really, really dominant, I would say, in transition. I feel like we get a good lot of buckets when we are able to get the ball in transition."