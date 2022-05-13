Oklahoma Pitcher Jordy Bahl Dealing With 'Soreness', is Doubtful for the Big 12 Championship

Patty Gasso said she's challenging her other pitchers to win a couple of big games in Oklahoma City while her true freshman deals with soreness.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Sooners will likely be without a key star at this weekend’s Big 12 Tournament.

After Oklahoma’s 5-0 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones in Friday’s semifinals, Patty Gasso disclosed that true freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl will be rested this weekend.

“Jordy right now, we’re just trying to give her a rest and give Hope (Trautwein) this opportunity and Nicole May,” Gasso said after the win on Friday. “All season long I’ve been talking about how many innings we’ve lost, and it will become a factor if we don’t continue to give these guys an opportunity.

“Because right now Jordy’s had the most opportunities and innings, and so we’re going to leave her there for right now.”

Gasso didn’t completely rule Bahl out of Saturday’s Big 12 Championship, but offered no timetable for her return to the circle.

“There’s a little bit of soreness, and we don’t want to mess with that,” Gasso said. “That’s important for us. So we can do this, should be able to do this with our other pitchers and they need to feel that.”

Earlier this week, Bahl was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and the Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Year.

This season, Bahl is 21-1 as a starter and has posted an ERA of 0.95, which is second on the team and the sixth best mark in the country.

Thankfully for the Sooners, their entire pitching staff is more than capable of powering the team across the finish line in Oklahoma City.

Hope Trautwein leads the country in ERA, as she entered the weekend with a 0.17 mark and only helped that by pitching seven scoreless innings against Iowa State on Friday where she struck out 14 Cyclone batters.

Nicole May is just behind Bahl as well with an ERA of 0.97 this season.

In last weekend’s Bedlam series, Trautwein and May combined to help the Sooners win games two and three, and are more than qualified to put in a good performance in Saturday’s Championship Game.

Oklahoma will take on the winner of Oklahoma State and Texas, who meet at 4 p.m. on Friday in the day’s second semifinal.

The Big 12 Championship game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. on Saturday, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.