Oklahoma Ready for 'Great Challenge' in Final Non-Conference Weekend Invitational

NORMAN — Just five games remain before Oklahoma opens conference play.

The No. 6 Sooners host Louisiana and Abilene Christian for a pair of double-headers at Love’s Field in the Okana Invitational, though the threat of severe weather has already moved the schedule around for the weekend.

Friday’s opener against Louisiana was shifted back to Saturday, meaning Patty Gasso had to wait another day before seeing her team challenged by the Ragin’ Cajuns (14-8).

“Louisiana is a great challenge for us,” OU coach Patty Gasso said last Sunday.

Louisiana has already posted wins over Ole Miss, Missouri and Texas A&M, meaning the Ragin’ Cajuns are no strangers to SEC competition. They enter the weekend ranked 44th in runs scored nationally, but they haven’t seen an offense anything like Oklahoma’s.

Through 22 games, the Sooners have hit 91 home runs, 31 more long balls than second-place UCLA, OU is hitting .469 as a team and it has scratched across 310 runs, which is 57 more runs than second-place Florida.

Three hitters — Kai Minor, Abby Dayton and Lexi McDaniel — have batting averages greater than .500, 13 players are hitting better than .400 and every member of OU’s lineup has hit at least three home runs.

How to Watch Oklahoma at the Okana Invitational

Game 1: Oklahoma vs. Abilene Christian, Saturday, 2 p.m., SEC Network+

Oklahoma vs. Abilene Christian, Saturday, 2 p.m., SEC Network+ Game 2: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana, Saturday, 5 p.m., SEC Network+

Oklahoma vs. Louisiana, Saturday, 5 p.m., SEC Network+ Game 3: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana, Sunday, 12:30 p.m., SEC Network+

Oklahoma vs. Louisiana, Sunday, 12:30 p.m., SEC Network+ Game 4: Oklahoma vs. Abilene Christian, 3 p.m., SEC Network+

Oklahoma will be missing a major piece, however.

The program announced that third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas would miss the rest of the 2026 season on Friday.

Sydney Barker replaced McEnroe-Marinas in the lineup on Sunday after she exited the game, and Barker started the mid-week game against North Texas at third.

Before the Sonoers test their new lineup out against Louisiana, OU must first dispatch of Abilene Christian (2-17).

The Wildcats have dropped contests against Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech this year as well as losing a pair of games to North Texas.

OU and ACU will get going at 2 p.m. on Saturday, and the contest with Louisiana will follow.

Sunday, the Sooners will play Louisiana at 12:30 p.m. before closing the weekend against the Wildcats at 3 p.m.