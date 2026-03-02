Another Oklahoma Newcomer Captures SEC Freshman of the Week Honors

A third Oklahoma freshman has officially earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Lexi McDaniel lit the scoreboard up at Love’s Field in the Sooners’ first home weekend, and she was honored by the league on Monday.

McDaniel led the squad with a .769 batting average in Norman over the weekend.

She went 10-for-13 at the plate with four homers, scoring 11 runs and totaling 12 RBIs with a 1.769 slugging percentage.

McDaniel had four multi-hit games, including a 4-for-4 effort against Alabama State on Friday that included a pair of home runs.

After the weekend, McDaniel now paces the team with a .556 batting average (20-for-36), and she’s driven in 17 RBIs.

Five of McDaniel’s 20 hits have been home runs, and shes also doubled twice and drawn three walks this year.

She joins Kendall Wells and Kai Minor as OU freshmen who have already been named SEC Freshman of the Week.

There could potentially be a path for McDaniel to earn even more playing time over the coming weeks.

She split time with Sydney Barker at third base throughout the weekend while Nelly McEnroe-Marinas rested a sore shoulder.

Unfortunately, McEnroe-Marinas had to leave Sunday’s contest against Southeastern Louisiana after colliding with Wells, and OU coach Patty Gasso said McEnroe-Marinas was set to get X-rays on her knee.

If the Sooners are cautious when reintegrating McEnroe-Marinas into the lineup, McDaniel and Barker could again be tasked with splitting time at third base.

OU has six non-conference contests remaining before the Sooners open SEC play against Auburn at Love’s Field.

On Tuesday night, Oklahoma will travel south to take on North Texas in Denton, then OU will return to Love’s Field for a pair of games against both Louisiana and Abilene Christian in the Okana Invitational.

Then the Sooners have one final midweek game, an in-state battle against Tulsa, before welcoming in the Tigers to kick off OU’s defense of the SEC regular season title.

McDaniel has played in 18 of Oklahoma’s 21 games so far, making seven starts, and there’s no reason why the freshman shouldn’t feature prominently over the next six contests.

Tuesday’s contest with the Mean Green is slated to start at 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Oklahoma returns to action at Love’s Field on Friday at 6 p.m. (SEC Network+) against Louisiana.

Saturday, the Sooners will battle Abilene Christian at 2 p.m., followed by a second contest with Louisiana (5 p.m.).

Oklahoma will close its weekend schedule against Abilene Christian on Sunday at 1 p.m.