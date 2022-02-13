Oklahoma Run Rules UC San Diego 9-0, Continues Perfect Start to Season

The No. 1-ranked Sooners had no hangover after their win over No. 3 UCLA, walking off UC San Diego with an inside-the-park home run.

Oklahoma completed a perfect start to the softball season on Sunday morning.

The No. 1-ranked Sooners (4-0) run-ruled UC San Diego(2-3) 9-0 in five innings, courtesy of a walk-off inside-the-park home run from Jayda Coleman.

With two outs and runners on the corners in the bottom of the fifth inning, Coleman stepped into the batters’ box needing a round-tripper to end the game.

The standout sophomore sliced a hard-hit ball to left field, but a failed diving play by UC San Diego allowed the ball to roll to the wall.

Coleman’s speed proved to be too much, as she was able to make it all the way around the bases without even a true play at home plate, driving in Jana Johns and Alyssa Brito.

The inside-the-park home run capped off a five RBI day for Coleman, who had opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first innings, and had already driven home Johns once with an RBI double in the fourth inning.

Grace Green, Jocelyn Alo and Grace Lyons all logged RBIs as well, helping complete the dominant victory.

In the circle, Hope Trautwein impressed again.

Facing 17 batters over her five innings of work, Trautwein struck out eight while only surrendering one hit and no walks.

Trautwein moved to 2-0 on the season with the victory in the circle.

Johns and Coleman were both perfect at the plate for OU in the win.

Johns finished 2-for-2, also drawing a walk and scoring on all three occasions she reached base.

Coleman ended the game 3-for-3, also drawing a walk.

Green finished 0-for-1, but she drew two walks, including a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the third inning to earn her RBI for the contest.

Patty Gasso’s squad will return home from the West Coast before hitting the road again next weekend.

Up next, the Sooners will participate in the Houston Classic.

OU will play in five games in the Classic, including two contests apiece against McNeese State and Houston, as well as one game against Texas State.

Oklahoma will be back to action on Friday with a double-header. The Sooners will take on McNeese State at 12 p.m., and then face off against Houston at 3 p.m.

Both games against Houston will be streamed on ESPN+, and all five Houston Classic games will be broadcast on the radio on 1560 AM, The Franchise 2.

