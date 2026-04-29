Oklahoma's Staff Approach Has Kept the OU Pitchers Fresh

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s pitching staff is in a healthy place as the regular season winds down.

OU coach Patty Gasso and pitching coach Jennifer Rocha have adopted a staff approach over the last decade for a multitude of reasons.

Not only does it make the Sooners harder to prepare for, but each pitcher should enter the postseason with more tread left on the tire by spreading the innings more evenly up and down the staff.

Last year, OU had to revert to relying on ace Sam Landry, but the staff as a whole has produced in 2026.

Landry entered the last weekend of the regular season last year, having thrown 129 1/3 innings, with Kierston Deal second on the team with 65 2/3 innings and Isabella Smith third with 51 2/3 innings.

This year, despite playing five more games, the workload has lessened.

Audrey Lowry has thrown 102 2/3 innings in 2026, with Miali Guachino at 78 1/3 innings and Sydney Berzon with 52 1/3 innings thrown.







Freshman Allyssa Parker has also tossed 42 1/3 innings as her role has grown throughout conference play, which gives Gasso and Rocha a handful of options they both trust with the postseason around the corner.

“You are starting to see this bullen grow,” Gasso said on Tuesday. “… I feel very confident.”

Individually, Gasso thinks her pitchers are in the midst of their best stretch of softball, too.

“I believe they are starting to peak at the right time,” Gasso said.

Lowry and Guachino’s outings against Georgia showed both can thrive against top offenses on a day when they weren’t perfect.

Lowry allowed 10 hits, but limited the Bulldogs to two runs.

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Guachino gave up three hits in the first three innings last Saturday, but after giving up a run and talking things over with Rocha in the circle, she responded by retiring 12-straight batters to settle the game down.

With one weekend left in the regular season, Oklahoma has a staff ERA of 2.90, which ranks 27th. Lowry leads the way with a 2.45 ERA, followed by Guachino (2.68), Parker (2.81) and Berzon (2.94) of OU pitchers who have thrown at least 40 innings this season.

Lowry, Guachino and Parker are all underclassmen who had the challenge of working with both Karlie Keeney and Rocha this season, but the staff has handled things well and their contributions have helped the Sooners in their bid to defend the SEC regular season title.