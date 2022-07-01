Oklahoma Softball: Former Sooner Sydney Romero Hired as Assistant Coach by Duke

After serving as a graduate assistant the last two years under Patty Gasso, Sydney Romero has been hired by the Duke Blue Devils.

A former Oklahoma softball star is taking on a new challenge.

Sydney Romero has been hired as an assistant coach for the Duke Blue Devils, where she will serve as the team’s hitting and infield coach.

"Who better to help take our program to the next level than someone who has won two national championships as a player and two more as a coach than Sydney Romero," Duke head softball coach Marissa Young said in a press release. "She is one of the brightest young coaches that embodies our core values, is passionate about player development and brings a championship mindset as a proven winner.



“I know Sydney is going to have an immediate impact on our players and I am thrilled they get to learn from one of the best to play the game. We look forward to welcoming Sydney to Durham."

Romero links up with the Blue Devils after serving under Patty Gasso as a graduate assistant the last two seasons.

"I am really excited for this opportunity to working alongside Coach Young," Romero said. "I am so appreciative to be a part of this prestigious university. I can't wait to represent this program and get to work. Go Duke!"

Romero first made waves for the Crimson and Cream as a player, where she helped OU win a pair of National Championships in 2016 and 2017.

A two-time First Team All-America selection, Romero was named the 2019 Big 12 Player of the Year and finished as a finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.

Romero then stayed in Norman where she finished a master’s degree in adult and higher education with an emphasis in intercollegiate athletics administration, as well as serving on the coaching staff for OU’s most recent back-to-back National Championship teams in 2020 and 2021.

The former Sooner’s playing career didn’t end at the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, as Romero has also competed professionally with Athletes Unlimited since 2020.

Out of college, Romero was also selected with the No. 3-overall pick in the 2019 National Pro Fastpitch Draft by the USSSA Pride.

Romero also featured for Team Mexico during softball's return to the Olympics in Tokyo.

