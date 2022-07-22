Oklahoma Softball: Grace Lyons Added to U.S. National Team Roster

One of Oklahoma's best players gets a shot to play on a global stage.

OU senior shortstop Grace Lyons was one of six new additions to the U.S. Women's National Team roster ahead of the Japan All-Star Series, USA Softball announced on Thursday.

Lyons joins fellow Sooners Jayda Coleman, Kinzie Hansen and Tiare Jennings for the three-game series against Japan set to take place August 6-9 in Fukushima/Yokohama, Japan.

The event will serve as the national team debut for the OU veteran shortstop, adding another milestone to her prolific career.

After a tremendous 2021 campaign, Lyons followed it up with an even bigger 2022 season that saw her bat .401 at the dish with 23 home runs and 70 RBIs, all while playing an elite defensive shortstop to help the Sooners win another national title.

Oklahoma's four players on the 15-person roster has them as the most well-represented of any school on the team.

Coleman and Jennings, like Lyons, will also be making their national team debut after they were selected to the roster at the USA Softball Selection Trials last spring.

The U.S. National Team will head to Japan for practice sessions August 2-5 before beginning games on the 6th, with streaming information set to be released at a later date by USA Softball.