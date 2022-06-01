Oklahoma Softball: Jocelyn Alo Wins 2022 USA Softball Player of the Year Award

The Sooner slugger became the second player in OU history to win the prestigious award in back-to-back seasons on Tuesday night.

For the second straight year, Jocelyn Alo has been named the nation’s best player.

Already college softball’s "Home Run Queen", Alo took home the 2022 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award on Tuesday night.

Alo beat out South Florida pitcher Georgina Corrick and Washington infielder Baylee Klingler for the honor.

Oklahoma’s super senior from Hawaii completed her historic home run chase this season, launching career home run No. 96 in her home state back on March 12.

Since then, Alo hasn’t showed any signs of slowing down.

Alo ranks second in the country in batting average (.497), second in home runs (29), first in slugging percentage (1.163) and first in on-base percentage (.634), all while having to overcome a nearly eight-game stretch where opposing teams intentionally walked the Sooner slugger over and over ahead of her record-breaking blast.

She’s driven in 72 RBIs this season, which is tied with Tiare Jennings to lead the way for the Sooners, and has drawn 49 walks on the year while only striking out 16 times.

On top of the sheer numbers that jump off the page, Alo also has a knack for coming up huge when her team needs her most.

In OU’s regular season finale, Alo stepped in and hit a massive grand slam in the fifth inning to put her team ahead of the Oklahoma State Cowgirls. And while Oklahoma eventually fell to OSU in the Big 12 Tournament Championship, she hit another monster bomb to tie the game back up in Oklahoma City.

She busted open Oklahoma’s first Super Regional game against UCF in the second inning to spur her team on to a run rule victory, and even hit a towering home run in Game 2 of the Norman Super Regional, a game that would prove to be her last at Marita Hynes Field.

Earlier this year, Alo was named the Big 12 Player of the Year, and was named to the All-Big 12 First Team for the fourth time in her career.

Alo is the fifth player all time to win the award in back-to-back seasons, and she is only the second Sooner ever take home the award after Keilani Ricketts won the award in the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

