Oklahoma Softball: OU Holds on to Beat Texas A&M and Advance to Sunday's Regional Final

Texas A&M contained the Oklahoma offense for the most part and threatened the Sooners late in Saturday's winner's bracket contest.

NORMAN — Oklahoma survived a strong test from the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday afternoon.

With the Sooners up 3-0 in the sixth inning, Aggie catcher Haley Lee stepped into the batter’s box and delivered for her team.

Lee launched a two-run bomb to left field off of OU pitcher Hope Trautwein, which was only the second home run Trautwein had surrendered all year.

Still clinging onto a one-run lead, Trautwein returned to the circle in the seventh inning and finished the job for the Sooners, firing Oklahoma into Sunday’s regional final at Marita Hynes Field with the 3-2 win.

Other than the home run, Trautwein continued to roll in the circle for the Sooners (51-2). Trautwein only allowed a pair of hits, striking out two Aggie (30-27) batters en route to the win.

The chilly weather that blew into Norman overnight appeared to cool off the OU bats, as sophomore Jayda Coleman was the biggest offensive spark for the Sooners.

Coleman drove in a pair of runs, including a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first, to help lift Oklahoma to the win.

On top of Coleman’s home run to start things off for the OU offense, the Sooners strung together a series of hits to extend their lead over the Aggies in the first inning.

Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings both recorded singles, setting the table for shortstop Grace Lyons to drive home Alo with a double off the outfield wall.

But after the two-run first inning, Oklahoma’s offense hit a bit of a dry spell.

Patty Gasso’s team stranded base runners in both the second and third innings before Coleman returned to drive in Rylie Boone in the bottom of the fourth inning to extend the lead to 3-0.

Lee gave the Aggies life in the top of the sixth inning with her two-run shot, but the Sooners were unable to find an answer in the bottom of the inning.

Boone reached base on a catcher’s interference in the bottom of the sixth, but the OU offense was again unable to plate the baserunner.

In total, the Sooners hit just 1-for-8 against the Aggies with runners in scoring position on Saturday.

Oklahoma will now have the rest of Saturday off while the loser’s bracket works itself out at Marita Hynes Field.

Minnesota and Prairie View A&M will face off in an elimination game, and the winner will have to immediately turn around and again fight for their tournament life against Texas A&M Saturday night.

Whoever emerges out of the loser’s bracket will have to beat the Sooners in two straight contests on Sunday.

The Sooners will return to action at 1 p.m. on Sunday, and a win will advance Oklahoma into next weekend’s Super Regional in Norman.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.