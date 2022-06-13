Oklahoma Softball: OU Lands Coveted Right-Hander Out of the Transfer Portal

Former Michigan star Alex Storako announced plans to transfer to Oklahoma on Monday.

Patty Gasso moved quickly in the transfer portal.

Michigan right-handed pitcher Alex Storako announced on Twitter that she would be transferring to Oklahoma to utilize her final year of eligibility on Monday.

Storako is from Frankfort, IL, and played a big role for the Wolverines over the past four seasons.

The right-hander has been named an All-Big 10 First Team Selection the past two years, and was named the Big 10 Pitcher of the Year in 2021.

Last year, Storako led the Wolverines pitching 200 1/3 innings, where she struck out 300 batters and only surrendered 64 walks.

Storako finished the year with a 1.71 ERA, which ranked 32nd in the country.

Posting a 25-8 record, Storako held opponents to a .164 batting average, and allowed 22 home runs in 38 appearances.

Storako will replace the veteran presence left behind by Hope Trautwein, who was the super senior for OU’s pitching staff last season.

Nicole May returns next year to the pitching staff as well with the most experience in Norman, as well as 2022’s NFCA Freshman of the Year Jordy Bahl.

Oklahoma also signed Kierston Deal, the top-rated pitcher in the 2022 recruiting class, who will be on campus to help the Sooners try and win a third straight National Championship next year.

