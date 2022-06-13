Skip to main content

Oklahoma Softball: OU Lands Coveted Right-Hander Out of the Transfer Portal

Former Michigan star Alex Storako announced plans to transfer to Oklahoma on Monday.

Patty Gasso moved quickly in the transfer portal.

Michigan right-handed pitcher Alex Storako announced on Twitter that she would be transferring to Oklahoma to utilize her final year of eligibility on Monday.

Storako is from Frankfort, IL, and played a big role for the Wolverines over the past four seasons.

The right-hander has been named an All-Big 10 First Team Selection the past two years, and was named the Big 10 Pitcher of the Year in 2021.

Last year, Storako led the Wolverines pitching 200 1/3 innings, where she struck out 300 batters and only surrendered 64 walks.

Storako finished the year with a 1.71 ERA, which ranked 32nd in the country.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Posting a 25-8 record, Storako held opponents to a .164 batting average, and allowed 22 home runs in 38 appearances.

Storako will replace the veteran presence left behind by Hope Trautwein, who was the super senior for OU’s pitching staff last season.

Nicole May returns next year to the pitching staff as well with the most experience in Norman, as well as 2022’s NFCA Freshman of the Year Jordy Bahl.

Oklahoma also signed Kierston Deal, the top-rated pitcher in the 2022 recruiting class, who will be on campus to help the Sooners try and win a third straight National Championship next year. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Women's Tennis, ITA Indoors
Other Sooners

Oklahoma Tennis: Audra Cohen Wins ITA National Coach of the Year Award

By Ryan Chapman2 hours ago
IMG_5895
Softball

WCWS Photo Gallery: Oklahoma's Championship Celebration

By John E. Hoover7 hours ago
BB - Yaya Keita
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Adds Missouri Transfer F Yaya Keita

By Josh Callaway19 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-12 at 4.25.10 PM
Football

Oklahoma Lands Commitment from Norman North Prospect

By John E. Hoover20 hours ago
BB - Team Celebration
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Roll Virginia Tech, Punch Ticket to College World Series

By Josh Callaway21 hours ago
SB - Patty Gasso, 2022 WCWS
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Patty Gasso's 2022 Champions Finish as the Best Team in History

By Ryan ChapmanJun 12, 2022
BB - Brett Squires
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Virginia Tech Beats Sooners to Force Decisive Game 3 Sunday

By Josh CallawayJun 11, 2022
Jacolb Cole
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Basketball: Porter Moser Picks Up First 2023 Commit

By Ryan ChapmanJun 11, 2022