Oklahoma Softball: OU Routs Indiana 15-1

The Sooners picked up their second run-rule victory of the day against the Hoosiers on Friday night.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma continued its dominant start to the Hall of Fame Classic on Friday night.

Moments after dispatching Sam Houston State, the No. 1-ranked Sooners turned right around and breezed by Indiana, run-ruling the Hoosiers 15-1 at Hall of Fame Stadium.

The win continued OU’s (22-0) perfect start to the season, and welcomed Patty Gasso’s team back to the Sooner State in style.

The games against Sam Houston State and Indiana only represented the second and third games actually played in Oklahoma for the Sooners this year, and the double-header was the first time OU fans got to cheer on Jocelyn Alo since her record-breaking home run in Hawaii.

In-between the two contests, Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione and Gasso presented Alo with a commemorative plaque in front of the 4,817 fans who sold out the lower bowl of Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday night.

And in the bottom of the first inning, Alo delivered what the Sooner faithful really wanted to see — home run No. 97.

With Taylon Snow already on bace, Alo turned on the 2-0 offering from Indiana pitcher Heather Johnson, blasting a no-doubter to center field to open up a 2-0 lead.

Alo’s homer only opened the Oklahoma salvo in the bottom of the first, as the Sooners would tack on four more runs.

Jayda Coleman drew a bases-loaded walk with no outs, setting up Alyssa Brito to continue her explosive Friday outing.

After already accounting for four RBIs in Game 1 against Sam Houston State, Brito drove in another pair of runs against the Hoosiers, giving the Sooners a 5-0 lead.

Coleman then scored after Snow grounded into a fielder’s choice, rounding out the six-run inning.

Senior captain Lynnsie Elam added another pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning with a moon-shot home run to dead center field. The OU catcher then returned to add another run by drawing another walk with the bases juiced to push the lead to 9-0.

Grace Green and Snow added RBIs in the bottom of the fourth inning before Tiare Jennings’ two RBI double pushed the lead to 13-0.

Mackenzie Donihoo closed out the scoring for the Sooners with a two-RBI single to plate Jennings and Alo.

Snow hit 2-for-3 against the Hoosiers, with Alo and Jennings both finishing 1-for-3 at the plate.

True freshman Jordy Bahl picked up the victory in the circle for OU, only allowing a solo-home run in the top of the fifth inning.

Bahl struck out nine of the 18 batters she faced, and gave up no walks against Indiana.

The Sooners return to action with a pair of games on Saturday. The first of which will be against San Diego, and is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. OU will close out Saturday action against Houston at 6:30 p.m. at Hall of Fame Stadium.

