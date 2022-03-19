Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Dominate Sam Houston State 10-1

The Sooners returned to Oklahoma in style, run-ruling their first opponent at the Hall of Fame Classic.

OKLAHOMA CITY — A pair of towering home runs from Alyssa Brito powered the No. 1-ranked Oklahoma Sooners to kick off the Hall of Fame Classic.

Sooner fans sold out the lower bowl of Hall of Fame stadium to welcome their team back from Hawaii, and OU (21-0) rewarded their loyalty with a 10-1 run-rule victory over the Sam Houston State Bearkats on Friday afternoon.

The home crowd roared when Jocelyn Alo came to the plate for the first time in Oklahoma since breaking Lauren Chamberlain’s career home run record, but the fans had to wait to see home run No. 97.

Alo drew a walk to put a pair of runners on, but the OU threat ground to a halt after a misplayed fly ball by the Sam Houston State defense led to a double play.

Contained in the first inning, the Sooner offense busted the game open in the bottom of the second inning.

Catcher Lynnsie Elam opened the scoring with an RBI double, advancing Jayda Coleman to third base in the process.

Coleman didn’t have to hang out on third for long, as right fielder Rylie Boone cleared the bases with a two RBI single in the next at-bat to push the OU lead to 3-0.

Brito hit the first of her two bombs to bring Boone home, stretching the lead to 5-0 in the second inning before Bearkats logged an out.

A Tiare Jennings triple plated Taylon Snow to end the six-run inning and give plenty of run support to pitcher Hope Trautwein.

The Oregon transfer returned in the bottom of the third inning to launch another two-run shot to balloon the lead to 8-0 and officially put the game into run-rule territory.

Kinzie Hansen added a sacrifice fly to bring the lead to 9-0 with her pinch hit at-bat in the bottom of the fourth inning. Sophia Nugent added a sacrifice fly of her own to plate Jennings, rounding out the dominant 10-0 Oklahoma win.

Alo finished 1-for-2 with a walk and a double, and Boone also went 2-for-2 hitting in front of Brito’s hot bat.

Hope Trautwein was steady in the circle as well for the Sooners. The North Texas transfer pitched five scoreless innings, striking out 12 batters in her first appearance at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

The lone Sam Houston State run came off a brief Macy McAdoo cameo in the top of the fifth inning. McAdoo issued three free passes, including a bases-loaded walk, before Trautwein returned to close out the contest.

The Sooners have four more games this weekend, including a Friday night battle against the Indiana Hoosiers (13-5) to close Day 1 action at the Hall of Fame Classic.

