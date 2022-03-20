Oklahoma Softball: OU Run Rules Houston 8-0 in Oklahoma City

The Sooners continued their dominance at the Hall of Fame Classic on Saturday night.

Oklahoma’s perfect start to the season continued on Saturday night.

The No. 1-ranked Sooners run ruled the Houston Cougars (14-15) for the third time this season, winning 8-0 in five innings at Hall of Fame Stadium.

Just as they have all weekend in the Hall of Fame Classic, the Sooners (24-0) jumped out ahead early.

Jayda Coleman put the Sooners in front in the bottom of the first inning, launching a two-out bomb that also brought home Grace Lyons and Tiare Jennings.

Taylon Snow then built on the 3-0 lead in the second inning. With the bases loaded, the OU first basemen singled to left field, driving in Rylie Boone and Jana Johns to build the lead to 5-0.

Jocelyn Alo continued her hot-hotting streak, launching career home run No. 99 in the bottom of the fourth, her third round-tripper of the weekend. The two-run shot drifted past the wall in left-center field, and put the Sooners up 7-0.

Lyons then capped off the offensive outing with a solo homer of her own two batters later, pushing the game to run rule territory.

While the OU lineup again wrecked shop on the Houston pitching staff, Hope Trautwein and Jordy Bahl combined to give up just one hit.

Trautwein got the start, and struck out nine Cougar batters through four innings of action, allowing one hit and two walks. Bahl took over to close the game out in the top of the fifth inning and sat Houston down in order.

Snow and Coleman led the way offensively for OU, both finishing 2-for-3 for the evening, and Alo went 1-for-2 at the plate, and she was also hit by a pitch.

OU has one more contest in the Hall of Fame Classic, as the Sooners will square off with the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. at Hall of Fame Stadium.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.