Oklahoma Softball: OU Sets Date to Break Ground on Love's Field

Love’s Field is one step closer to becoming reality.

Ground will be broken on Oklahoma’s new softball palace on Friday, Sept. 23 at 1:30 p.m., the OU Athletics Department announced on Thursday.

The groundbreaking event will be open to the public, with parking at Marita Hynes Field and the Lloyd Noble Center available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

OU softball coach Patty Gasso will be joined by shortstop Grace Lyons, Chief Culture Officer of Love's Travel Stops Jenny Love Meyer, OU president Joseph Harroz Jr. and Athletic Director Joe Castiglione at the groundbreaking ceremony.

The total $42 million budget for the Love’s Field project was approved by the Oklahoma Board of Regents in June.

Last October, Love’s Travel Stops and Oklahoma announced a $9 million donation toward the new softball stadium project.

The gift from Love’s Travel Stops also agreed to match an addition $3 million in donations dollar-for-dollar.

Currently, $28 million of the $42 million budgeted for Love’s Field has been raised from over 800 donors.

Love’s Field will more than double the size of the current Marita Hynes Field complex, as the new stadium will span 44,000 square feet on the northwest corner of South Jenkins Avenue and Imhoff Road.

The new stadium will hold 3,000 fans, an upgrade from the current 1,378-person capacity at Marita Hynes Field, while also doubling the size of the team areas and indoor facility for the players.

In addition to the 3,000-seat capacity, the stadium is also being designed with the potential for future expansion in mind.

Love’s Field is a long time coming for Patty Gasso, who has led her Oklahoma program to six National Championships since arriving in Norman.

In 28 seasons at the helm for the Sooners, Gasso has posted a 1,394-344-2 record, winning 80 percent of all contests as OU’s head coach.

Despite losing five super seniors, including college softball’s career home run leader in Jocelyn Alo, Gasso’s 2023 team is gearing up to win a third straight national title.

Gasso has brought in key transfers in former Arizona State players Cydney Sanders and Alynah Torres, Michigan pitcher Alex Storako and Texas A&M utility player Haley Lee.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.