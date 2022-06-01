Oklahoma Softball: Patty Gasso Said 'You're Going to See' Jordy Bahl Pitch at the WCWS

On the heels of being named the NFCA Freshman of the Year, Oklahoma pitcher Jordy Bahl will return to the pitching circle this weekend.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Jordy Bahl will return this week at the Women’s College World Series.

The newly minted NFCA Freshman of the Year hasn’t pitched since Oklahoma’s regular season finale. OU head coach Patty Gasso confirmed she’s available for the week, but she said the team hasn’t figured out if she’ll be on a pitch count or not.

“You're going to see her pitch this week,” Gasso said during a press conference on Wednesday. “How much? We're still working.”

On the NCAA Tournament Selection Show, Gasso said the program was working to ensure Bahl doesn’t carry any long-term setbacks from the injury.

That process is still ongoing, as Gasso said the team is in constant conversations with doctors, Bahl herself and her family while preparing a game plan for how much the true freshman will pitch during the WCWS.

“It's kind of like going into a laboratory and knowing exactly what you can and can't do, the timing of it, how many pitches,” Gasso said. “We're still kind of putting all of that together.

“But we have followed doctor's orders and done everything we're supposed to do, including talking with Jordy, talking with doctors, communicating with her parents to make sure this is the right thing to do and she is not in enough severe pain, that if she was, this wouldn't even be an option. But we have done everything right, and that has allowed her to have this opportunity.”

Even in Bahl’s absence, Oklahoma’s pitching staff has excelled.

Super senior Hope Trautwein still leads the nation with an ERA of 0.40, and sophomore Nicole May’s 0.99 ERA is the fifth best mark in the country.

Throughout the NCAA Tournament, OU’s pitchers have only surrendered three runs.

The competition will get kicked up to another level in Oklahoma City, but the top-seeded Sooners are going to be full strength for the first time all postseason as they look to defend their National Championship.

