Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Hammer McNeese

OU scored 10 runs in the second inning and cruised to a 6-0 start with another dominating run-rule performance.

Keyed by more elite pitching and fueled again by explosive hitting, the Oklahoma softball machine on Friday kept rolling.

The victim this time was McNeese State in a 15-1 rout at Cougar Stadium in OU’s opening game of the Houston Classic.

Freshman Jordy Bahl got the start in the circle for No. 1-ranked OU (6-0) and continued her dominance with three no-hit innings.

Bahl, who pitched a complete game victory with 14 strikeouts last week against No. 3-ranked UCLA, faced the minimum nine hitters in her three innings of work. She struck out four and only yielded one walk to start the second inning, but that was quickly erased with a 5-4-3 double play.

Meanwhile, the OU hitters piled on 10 runs in the second inning — aided by three McNeese errors — after Jocelyn Alo’s RBI single in the first put the Sooners up 1-0.

Shortstop Grace Lyons led off the second with her first home run of the season to make it 2-0.

After Taylon Snow walked on four pitches, Mackenzie Donihoo reached on a fielder’s choice, and Rylie Boone sent Donihoo to third with a double to left.

Tiare Jennings delivered an RBI single to center, scoring Donihoo, and took third on a throwing error that also brought home Boone.

After Alo drew a walk and Kinzie Hansen reached on an infield single, Jana Johns smacked an 0-2 pitch up the middle for a two-run single that scored Alo and Jennings.

Jayda Coleman slapped a sacrifice fly to left for a 7-0 lead, and Snow singled back to the pitcher to score Johns and make it 8-0. Boone then reached on a throwing error that scored Lyons, and Jennings delivered a two-run single to bring home Donihoo and Snow for an 11-0 lead.

McNeese got on the board in the bottom of the fourth, however.

Macy McAdoo relieved Bahl, issued a four-pitch walk, threw a wild pitch and then gave up a single and an unearned run after an outfield error.

OU plated four more runs in the top of the fifth as Grace Green hit a one-out, pinch-hit home run to left, and Johns added a three-run blast that scored Alo and freshman catcher Sophia Nugent for a 15-1 OU lead.

Hope Trautwein pitched the fifth inning and got two quick outs before a single and a walk. She ended it with a strikeout.

Johns finished 2-for-5 with five RBIs, and Jennings went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Lyons went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Alo also had two hits with an RBI and scored twice.

OU continues its five-game swing with a 3 p.m. game Friday against host Houston.