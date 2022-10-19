Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Land In-State 2024 Commitment

Patty Gasso continues to find more success on the recruiting trail.

Chaney Helton, an in-state softball star at Coweta High School, announced her commitment to Gasso’s Sooners on Tuesday.

“I’m blessed and thrilled to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Oklahoma!” Helton said in a statement on Twitter. “… I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game I love. I can’t thank my family, coaches, teammates and friends enough for helping me achieve my dream of representing my home state in a Sooner uniform!”

The standout outfielder also plays for the Iowa Premier 18U travel ball team.

Helton is just the latest in a string of 2024 recruits to verbally commit to Oklahoma.

Redmond, WA, product Tia Milloy announced her commitment to OU last week.

The talented infielder is ranked the No. 21-overall player in the 2024 class in The Perfect Game Class of 2024 Top 50.

Gasso also added a commitment out of Arizona in Gabriella Garcia, who announced her college decision on Instagram on Oct. 12.

While the returns on the recruiting trail have been nice, Gasso and the Sooners will turn their attention back to winning their third straight National Championship on Wednesday night.

The third installment of the Battle Series, a set of intrasquad scrimmages throughout the fall, will take place at 6 p.m. at Marita Hynes Field.

All of the scrimmages in the Battle Series will be streamed on ESPN+.

