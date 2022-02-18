Skip to main content

Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Pound Houston

Jana Johns stayed hot at the plate and Nicole May dominated in the circle as No. 1 OU improved to 7-0 on the season.

Oklahoma third baseman Jana Johns must feel right at home in Houston.

The Sooners’ senior from Calhoun, GA, was on fire at Cougar Stadium on Friday, slamming her second home run of the day in Oklahoma’s 8-0 victory over the host Cougars.

The No. 1-ranked Sooners improved to 7-0 on the season in their second game of the Houston Classic and are scheduled for two more games Saturday and one on Sunday.

Screen Shot 2022-02-18 at 4.43.55 PM

Earlier in the day, Johns went 2-for-4 with five RBIs and a three-run homer in a 15-1 victory over McNeese State. She smashed another big ball in the nightcap against the Cougars, this one a two-run shot past the scoreboard with one out in the top of the first inning.

Read More

Later in the game, Johns ended a threat by throwing out a Houston batter while still on the ground.

OU added two more runs in the first to make it 4-0 as Grace Lyons and Jayda Coleman scored unearned runs on a wild pitches. Lyons reached on a fielding error and Coleman drew a walk. They both advanced on Kinzie Hansen’s walk.

The Sooners stretched it to 6-0 in the third when Johns walked, Lyons hit a sharp single to right and Grace Green walked. Jayda Coleman then smacked a two-run single up the middle to score Johns and Lyons. Mackenzie Donihoo scored Green from third with a sacrifice fly to make it 7-0.

Coleman came across with the eighth run in the fifth inning when she scored for the second time on a wild pitch.

Meanwhile, sophomore Nicole May (2-0) pitched efficiently again, going the distance and allowing only one hit and two walks with six strikeouts. May hasn’t given up a run yet in 10 1/3 innings this season while piling up 17 strikeouts with just three hits and three walks.

