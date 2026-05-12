Oklahoma GM Jim Nagy Using Owen Heinecke's Return as Recruiting Selling Pitch

In college football, winning is everything — and sometimes it doesn’t happen on the field.

Perhaps Oklahoma's biggest victory this offseason was getting Owen Heinecke back. It's going to benefit OU in 2026, and according to Jim Nagy, may benefit the Sooners for years to come.

Nagy appeared on University of Oklahoma president Joseph Harroz Jr.'s podcast Conversations with the President where they discussed, among other things, how Heinecke's situation paints a picture for prospective players on the recruiting trail.

"Owen wouldn’t be (returning) if he didn’t have a brotherhood like he does here at OU," Nagy said.

Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke after the Sooners' spring game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The topic came up when Nagy mentioned a recent phone conversation with a recruit from "out of the footprint," following the Sooner Caravan in Oklahoma City last week.

"I shared with him the Owen Heinecke story. Every player across college football the goal is to get to the NFL. Owen goes to the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine and our Pro Day, he’s going through the spring to visit NFL teams, they’re sending coaches out here to work him out."

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Heinecke pushed through the offseason process all while living in a "limbo stage" as Nagy described it. As late as the Senior Bowl, when Heinecke was jogging onto the field, Nagy bumped into him to give him an update — one that he wasn't expecting.

"'We're going to get you your year back,'" Heinecke said of Nagy on the 1Oklahoma podcast. "I was like oh my gosh, I had put in the past, now he's saying there's a chance."

Heinecke’s status technically remains unsettled amid his NCAA appeal, but all signs point to a 2026 return at Oklahoma. Despite the uncertainty, he wanted back in — something Jim Nagy knows carries weight on the recruiting trail.

"How many kids would go from all that to play one more year of college football? I relayed that to this young man and his dad, that speaks to our culture.

"That is a direct reflection of what we have built," Nagy added.

As Nagy has integrated himself within the program, he and Brent Venables have seen eye to eye in program building.

"One thing I’ve learned in terms of recruiting and roster building, it’s not just the young men we’re bringing in, it’s the families," Nagy said. " Evaluating that and the families that we bring in — Brent and I are in total lock-step with that one."

Now, Heinecke — whose Sooner story is not yet done — is playing a role in continuing that build.