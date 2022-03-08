Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Run Rule Minnesota

Jocelyn Alo's home run chase was put on hold again by more walks, but the OU crowd was entertained with its first home game of the season.

NORMAN — A stiff breeze blowing in from center field and 40-degree temperatures couldn’t deter Sooner Nation from filling Marita Hynes Field to the brim.

Not with softball history on the line.

Alas, history was delayed as home run queen Jocelyn Alo never got a chance to swing the bat, leaving her tied Oklahoma legend Lauren Chamberlain at 95 career home runs. …

Still, the No. 1-ranked Sooners, finally playing at home after a month on the road, rolled to an easy 9-1victory over Minnesota.

OU improved to 16-0 while Minnesota fell to 11-7.

Rylie Boone, Grace Lyons, Tiare Jennings and Jana Johns each had two RBIs and Kinzie Hansen and Taylon Snow each had two hits for the Sooners.

Oklahoma took a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning when Alo scored from third on Taylon Snow’s single to the right side.

The Gophers tied it in the second inning, however, when Evans scored on Jensen’s single to shortstop.

OU got that run back in the second when Alyssa Brito scored from first on Rylie Boone’s triple to right.

Two more runs scored on Jana Johns’ double off the wall in right-center field that brought home Alo and Boone to give the Sooners a 4-0 lead.

OU added three more in the third — one on Boone’s bases-loaded walk and two on Tiare Jennings’ single up the middle that scored Brito and Jayda Coleman for two unearned runs and a 7-1 lead.

Grace Lyons made it 9-1 in the fourth she she smashed a two-run double to the right-center gap and scored Snow and Kinzie Hansen.

Freshman Jordy Bahl (7-0) struggled at times with the strike zone but gave up just one run over three innings of work yielding three hits, three walks and two wild pitches.

Sophomore Nicole May pitched the final two innings and didn’t allow a

Alo’s afternoon was anticlimactic as Minnesota declined the opportunity to pitch to her.

In the first inning, Alo drew a four-pitch walk. In the second, with Boone at third base and the hot-hitting Johns on deck, she was intentionally walked. In the third, with runners at first and second and two out, Alo took her first cut of the day, then took four straight balls.

Maybe it’s serendipity that Alo didn’t hit one out. She’ll resume her chase this weekend in her home state of Hawaii when the Sooners play Baylor, Cal and Hawaii (twice).

Members of Alo’s family have traveled to the mainland to watch her throughout her storied career, so it would only be appropriate for her to set the mark on the Islands.

OU plays Baylor Thursday night at 7:30, Cal on Friday night at 7:30, then Hawaii on Saturday at 10 p.m. and again Sunday at 4 p.m. (CT).