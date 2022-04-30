Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Shut Out KU

Tiare Jennings delivered three RBIs and her 19th home run of the year and Jordy Bahl was her usual dominant self as OU opened the series with a 7-0 win.

Tiare Jennings hit a two-run home run in the first inning and finished with three RBIs as No. 1-ranked Oklahoma routed Kansas 7-0 on Friday in Lawrence.

Jennings, Jocelyn Alo and Grace Lyons each had two hits for the Sooners (43-1).

Freshman phenom Jordy Bahl (20-1) pitched a complete-game, two-hit shutout for OU. Bahl struck out six, walked one and let just one runner reach scoring position – a two-out double in the seventh that she immediately cleaned up with a strikeout.

Lyons also erased a baserunner in the fifth when she started a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning. Bahl retired the first 11 batters she faced before issuing a two-out walk in the fourth inning.

Jennings’ 19th homer of the year plated leadoff hitter Jayda Coleman, who opened the game with a bunt single, took second on a wild pitch and moved to third on Alo’s flyout.

OU’s bats were quiet until the fourth inning, when Lyons led off with a single and Alyssa Brito drew a two-out walk. Lynnsie Elam then delivered a clutch single down the left field line for a 3-0 Oklahoma lead.

OU added a run in the fifth when Coleman was hit by pitch to lead off, Alo singled to left and moved Coleman to third, and Jennings sent Coleman home on a groundout to make it 4-0.

The Sooners pushed their lead to 7-0 in the seventh when Alo beat out an infield single to short, Jennings singled to short and Lyons singled through the left side to score pinch runner Hannah Coor. Jana Johns’ single to right scored Jennings from second to make it 6-0, but Lyons was thrown out in a rundown at home. Taylon Snow then delivered a sacrifice fly to score Johns for the 7-0 lead.

OU won its fifth in a row since losing to Texas and improved to 12-1 in Big 12 Conference play. The Sooners and Jayhawks meet again at Arrocha Park on Saturday at 2 p.m. and game three is Sunday at noon.

Oklahoma will close the regular season schedule at home next Thursday, Friday and Saturday against No. 6-ranked Oklahoma State (38-9, 14-1).