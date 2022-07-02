Oklahoma Softball: Texas Hires Former OU Volunteer Assistant Kristen Zaleski

After spending a year on staff in Norman, Texas head coach Mike White added Kristen Zaleski to his coaching staff in Austin.

Another Oklahoma staff member is on the move.

Texas head coach Mike White has hired OU’s volunteer assistant coach Kristen Zaleski to join his coaching staff.

"I am grateful for the opportunity that Coach White has given me to join the Longhorns family," Zaleski said in a press release. "I am excited to work with and learn from both him and Coach (Steve) Singleton and bring value from my various experiences to help add to the success of this program.

"It is very evident that a championship culture has been established at the University of Texas, and I can't wait to get to Austin to get to work and start building relationships with these incredible young ladies."

Zaleski joined Patty Gasso’s staff last year after spending two seasons as the head coach at Texas A&M-Corpus Christie.

"We are very excited to announce the addition of Kristen Zaleski to our Longhorns family," White said in the release. "Coach Zaleski brings a wealth of experience with her to the University of Texas, not only from her time spent in the coaching ranks, but also from her playing career as a professional with National Pro Fastpitch and as a two-time All-American at Texas State.

"She will have an immediate impact on our program, and we are eager to welcome her to Austin and the Forty Acres."

Prior to her stint at Texas A&M-Corpus Christie, Zaleski served as the head coach at Temple College in Temple, TX, for nine seasons.

Temple College posted a record of 413-127 (.765) under Zaleski’s guidance, and won five conference titles as well as the 2018 National Junior College Athletic Association D1 National Championship.

Zaleski also served as an assistant coach for the Dallas Charge of the National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) league while she was at Temple College, starting with the Charge in 2016.

The new Texas assistant coach had a decorated playing career as well.

At Texas State, Zaleski was a two-time NFCA All-American in 2003 and 2004, and both seasons she was named the Southland Conference Player of the Year and Southland Conference Hitter of the Year.

She then went on to play five seasons in the NPF, and she was named the NPF Most Valuable Player in 2005.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.